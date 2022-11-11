Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on the ground in the Bronx. The unidentified man had no obvious signs of trauma. He was discovered at West 190th Street and Aqueduct Avenue, after a 911 call was made. The […]
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim and injuring another at East Village housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was arrested for shooting two people, one fatally, at a housing development in the East Village in October. Lindell Cox, 31, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with murder.
Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail
The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
pix11.com
Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park
Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
queenoftheclick.com
Was a Woman Robbed Of Her Shoes at McKinley Park in Brooklyn Today?
I was hoping that someone was just joking around. (. I thought there was going to be an update thatthe woman’s shoes were returned because someone was joking around, but sadly it doesn’t appear to be a joke.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Caged and afraid: Activists protest Humane Society of New York’s Midtown facility for halting adoptions
Animal rights activists rallied Thursday against the Humane Society of New York in dramatic fashion for failing to allow animal adoptions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Donny Moss, a writer for animal rights newsletter thierturn.net, protesters set up a large cage outside the animal shelter located at 306 East 59th Street in order to demonstrate what they say animals are experiencing–locked behind bars. Activists charge that Humane Society adoptions have almost completely halted for two and a half years, leaving many dogs and cats confined without the prospect of adoption.
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl walking with her father, police say
NEW YORK — A parolee previously charged with murder was arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a young girl who was walking down the street with her father. An 8-year-old girl and her father were walking in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon when a man grabbed the child, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed via email.
Robbers steal man’s food container in Bronx subway station, leave victim with fractured ankle: NYPD
TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers knocked a man to the ground in a Bronx subway station, rifled through his pockets and then took food from the victim, police said Saturday. The 57-year-old victim was on his way out of the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines when he was attacked early […]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: 21-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing for a Second Time in a Week
The NYPD said on Saturday, Nov. 12, that a 21-year-old woman who lives in Fordham Manor who had been reported missing earlier this week and later located on Nov. 9, has been reported missing for a second time. A police spokesperson said, “There is a missing report on file for...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
News 12
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching 14-year-old girl, 27-year-old woman
Police released new video of a man who they say is responsible for two incidents of forcible touching in the Bronx with one of the victims being a 14-year-old. The two incidents happened Oct. 24 within a few hours of each other. Police say the suspect approached a 14-year-old girl as she was walking and grabbed her buttocks before running away.
Thieves use duct tape to tie up woman in her Queens home, steal $50K in cash
A 67-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry by two people who broke into her Queens house, authorities said.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
