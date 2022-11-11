ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Caged and afraid: Activists protest Humane Society of New York’s Midtown facility for halting adoptions

Animal rights activists rallied Thursday against the Humane Society of New York in dramatic fashion for failing to allow animal adoptions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Donny Moss, a writer for animal rights newsletter thierturn.net, protesters set up a large cage outside the animal shelter located at 306 East 59th Street in order to demonstrate what they say animals are experiencing–locked behind bars. Activists charge that Humane Society adoptions have almost completely halted for two and a half years, leaving many dogs and cats confined without the prospect of adoption.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching 14-year-old girl, 27-year-old woman

Police released new video of a man who they say is responsible for two incidents of forcible touching in the Bronx with one of the victims being a 14-year-old. The two incidents happened Oct. 24 within a few hours of each other. Police say the suspect approached a 14-year-old girl as she was walking and grabbed her buttocks before running away.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY

