Animal rights activists rallied Thursday against the Humane Society of New York in dramatic fashion for failing to allow animal adoptions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Donny Moss, a writer for animal rights newsletter thierturn.net, protesters set up a large cage outside the animal shelter located at 306 East 59th Street in order to demonstrate what they say animals are experiencing–locked behind bars. Activists charge that Humane Society adoptions have almost completely halted for two and a half years, leaving many dogs and cats confined without the prospect of adoption.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO