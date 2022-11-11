Read full article on original website
JOY~
3d ago
These mail carriers make a nice pay check from the federal government but street viruses mentality are everywhere even among the politicians that govern our city and state , just ask Chicago’s city council .
Reply
10
JBaby1977
3d ago
These ppl get good jobs then go & do something stupid like this 🙄 🤦♀️ Then wonder y nobody wants to hire them 😒
Reply(3)
24
Albert Carello
3d ago
Now I know why many people are missing checks and credit cards especially in my neighborhood!!!!
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
Chicago concealed carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police
A Chicago store clerk and suspected robber are dead after a witness carrying a concealed carry license intervened during the robbery on the south side of the metropolis.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Red Line passenger 3 months after being arrested for having a gun on the Red Line, prosecutors say
A man who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing a handgun at a South Side Red Line station is back in custody, accused of robbing a man on a Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Romeo Barner, 18, appeared in felony bond court Sunday...
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
Man robbed, beaten for cigarettes while on CTA Red Line: Police
According to Chicago police, the man was on a Red Line train about 1:40 a.m., just south of the Roosevelt stop, when four to six men approached him and requested cigarettes. After the man denied having any cigarettes, the group began to beat him.
Tow-truck driver fatally shot in armpit while driving in West Loop, crashed into bus stop
CHICAGO — A tow-truck driver was fatally shot in the armpit while he was driving near the West Loop Sunday night. According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving a tow-truck, heading westbound around the 1900 West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. when unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at him and fled. Police […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed after telling trespasser to leave business in the Loop
CHICAGO - A woman working at a business in the Loop was stabbed after telling a man trespassing that he had to leave Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the parking garage in the first block of South Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. The woman approached a man...
South Shore shooting: Store clerk dies after shot by attempted robber who was killed by CCL holder
A Chicago store clerk has died after being shot by an attempted robber, who a CCL holder killed.
Chicago police warn residents of Back of the Yards about burglar breaking into homes
CHICAGO - Chicago police want residents of the Back of the Yards neighborhood to be on the lookout for a burglar. Police said the man has broken into at least two homes and stolen stuff. The two robberies occurred on the night of November 5th into the morning of November...
CBS News
Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
Police searching for man who allegedly stole car, attacked owner on West Side
Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for an armed carjacking and for attacking the owner of the vehicle on the West Side.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
5 suspects in custody, 1 in hospital after being shot by police after attempted traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say. According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including one person who was shot by police — after tactical officers […]
Letter carrier charged after stealing over 100 checks worth $40,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former mail carrier is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole more than 100 checks from people and businesses along his mail route in Elmhurst.Prosecutors claim 22-year-old Keevon Dockery drove his mail truck to a wooded area and left three boxes of mail in the woods, then came back to steal several letters. Investigators believe Dockery stole more than 100 checks in total - worth around $40,000. He's now held on a $100,000 bond, facing six counts of identity theft.
Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD
ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
fox32chicago.com
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
Comments / 23