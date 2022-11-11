ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence

When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere

Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
Lindsay Lohan stands firm that her characters from ‘The Parent Trap’ were the heroes

One of the many things that happen to us as we get older, along with getting excited about cooking appliances, thinking 10 pm is the appropriate bedtime, and finding our necks have gotten really stiff, is starting to sympathize more with the villains of our childhood films. However, Lindsay Lohan still contends that her characters were the heroes and that Meredith Blake was the villain in The Parent Trap.
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
What did James Gunn say about ‘Suicide Squad’ Ayer cut and the Arrowverse?

James Gunn and Peter Safran took up their roles as the first Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios on Nov. 1, after a period that’s been unsettled even by DC standards. The DC Universe has been erratic on big and small screens for some time, but 2022 saw more downs than ups for the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. comic property, some of which surprised even the most ardent of DC watchers.
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?

Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend

It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter. Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as...
New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more

The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
‘Barbie’ director in line to reboot a blockbuster fantasy franchise for Netflix

It’s been over four years since Netflix announced it had reached an agreement with the estate of C.S. Lewis to reboot The Chronicles of Narnia for streaming, and the trail has been completely stone cold ever since. The original franchise was killed three films in, even though The Lion,...
Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero

When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix series cast, release window, plot, and more

Following in the footsteps of several successful film to TV ventures, Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie, The Gentleman, is making its way to the small screen. The acclaimed crime thriller, that starred Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell, will be adapted for streaming on Netflix with Ritchie and some other familiar faces from the Ritchieverse joining him on the adventure.

