Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

