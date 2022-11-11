Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
wdhn.com
Demolition derby at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– It’s Saturday at the National Peanut Festival, and you know what that means Wiregrass! The Demolition Derby!. The derby will start at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bank Plus Arena. Gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to...
wdhn.com
Peanut festival security closer to normal
With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
wtvy.com
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 14, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
escc.edu
Veterans Center reopens at Enterprise State Community College
The Veterans Resource Center officially re-opened on the Enterprise State Community College campus here Tuesday. An enclosed space in the campus library is now designated as the Veterans Resource Center, providing a quiet place for studying and a kiosk stocked with information about resources available to military members, said Sarah Marusich, ESCC Financial Aid and Veteran Affairs coordinator.
WEAR
Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
unionspringsherald.com
Padgett elected President of Grow Southeast Alabama
The month of October brought in new leadership for Grow Southeast Alabama. David Padgett (Bullock County Economic Development Authority) is the new GSEA President for the next two years. Rhonda Harrison (Henry County Economic Development Authority) was elected as President-Elect and will serve as GSEA President when David Padgett's term is completed.
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Coffee County road closed
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
wdhn.com
McCraney awaits the judge’s decision on bond
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting bail, after being behind bars now for 3 years. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999. He was arrested and charged with their murders in 2019, he...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
luvernejournal.com
CCA Sixth Grade Student Wins The Friendliest City Festival T-Shirt Design Contest
On the last Saturday of October, the City of Luverne held its inaugural Friendliest City Festival. The day of fun at Douglass Park was filled with live music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities and even a petting zoo. To go along with the excitement of the day, special T-shirts were...
UPDATE: Victim, persons of interest identified in deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police are confirming at least two persons of interest have been identified in the deadly parade shooting, as well as the deceased victim. According to a DPD press release, during a fight that occurred near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun was pulled and Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan
Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
Comments / 0