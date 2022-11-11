RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To most people, it’s just a bridge. But one Belle Fourche family has a reason to take a little more pride in it. The bridge is located near the Round Up grounds is dedicated to Lelund Morris Kahler. He was drafted into the military in 1968 when he was 22 years old. Kahler earned 18 medals during his time in Vietnam, but died in April of 1969.

