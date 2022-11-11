ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBUR

A look at where some major local union negotiations stand

I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform's verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory

WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WALTHAM, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
cohaitungchi.com

21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)

It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, November 14: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett travels to Reading, Vt., where he finds modern art in a rural setting, meets city children getting an education on a dairy farm, and follows in the footsteps of Forrest Gump. Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit a historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts. Finally, Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails.
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store

An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts. Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street. According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how...
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, November 16: What’s New

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shayna reports live from the Seaport Holiday Market, where she’ll check out the new layout and meet some of the market’s 120 vendors. Shayna also checks out a new pirate museum in Salem, tees it up at Puttshack Boston, and samples Italian dishes at Faccia a Faccia, the newest Boston eatery from restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonette. Shayna also goes behind the scenes at KISS-108 FM and the new morning show… hosted by a couple of familiar faces.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA

