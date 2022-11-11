Read full article on original website
WCVB
First snowfall map of season shows 1-3 inches for some in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A small section of Massachusetts could see up to 3 inches of snow Tuesday night, and several surrounding areas may get a coating of snow. The first snowfall map of the season shows the northwestern corner of Massachusetts receiving 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
WBUR
A look at where some major local union negotiations stand
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform’s verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
WCVB
Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
2 accused of stealing copper wire from construction site
Two people were arrested Saturday after police say they tried stealing materials from a construction site in Brighton, Mass.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)
It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
WCVB
Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
nbcboston.com
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
WCVB
Monday, November 14: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett travels to Reading, Vt., where he finds modern art in a rural setting, meets city children getting an education on a dairy farm, and follows in the footsteps of Forrest Gump. Shayna Seymour hits the road to college-town, Durham, N.H., to visit a historic farm, hit the trail, and work up an appetite for some freshly-ground burgers and cider donuts. Finally, Erika Tarantal hops a ferry and puts on waders to spend an autumn afternoon scallop-harvesting on Nantucket, before discovering creative cuisine and cocktails.
NECN
Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store
An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts. Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street. According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how...
WCVB
Wednesday, November 16: What’s New
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shayna reports live from the Seaport Holiday Market, where she’ll check out the new layout and meet some of the market’s 120 vendors. Shayna also checks out a new pirate museum in Salem, tees it up at Puttshack Boston, and samples Italian dishes at Faccia a Faccia, the newest Boston eatery from restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonette. Shayna also goes behind the scenes at KISS-108 FM and the new morning show… hosted by a couple of familiar faces.
17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says
A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
