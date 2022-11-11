Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
wegotthiscovered.com
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
wegotthiscovered.com
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere
Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Jean Smart movies and TV shows, ranked
Jean Smart is a distinguished, one of a kind actress. Very few careers compare to that of the 71-year-old who has been active in the acting business for over 40 years. She’s been the recipient of numerous notable awards, and she’s only the second artist, after Betty White, a pioneer of early television, to win all three comedy Emmy comedy nominations – lead, supporting, and guest actress.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is that Sally Struthers in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5? The Caroline Warner actress confusion, explained
Yellowstone‘s fifth season kicked off with a two-hour television event on Nov. 13, and the villains working against the Dutton family are in for as wild a ride as the family themselves. John Dutton took an oath and was sworn in as Governor of Montana in the first episode,...
The Cast Of The Original ‘MacGyver’ Then And Now 2022
His mind is the ultimate weapon. The guy who once said, “If I had some duct tape, I could fix that,” that’s guy who people tuned in to watch for seven years, from 1985 to 1992. MacGyver followed secret agent Richard Dean Anderson as the titular MacGyver, who used his scientific knowledge and inventive thinking to solve complex situations. This show taught young people the importance of science and creativity over the colorful violence so often used in media. With the Fonz himself as an executive producer, he and his partner John Rich hit the jackpot with this one, aided by a strong cast for MacGyver.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
wegotthiscovered.com
What time is ‘The Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11
The Walking Dead has been on the air for the last twelve years, and has since spawned numerous spinoffs – both planned, and in active production. However, its flagship series which first premiered in Oct. 2010, is at long last coming to an end – with the final few episodes of season eleven airing soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman reveals what he wanted to bring from ‘The Sandman’ comics to Netflix but couldn’t
Against all odds, The Sandman on Netflix turned out to be a half-decent adaptation after all, even though most people and even fans of the franchise assumed that it would fall flat on its face like all the attempts that came before it. Well, Neil Gaiman made sure that would never happen, but the creator also had to come to terms with certain live-action drawbacks.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed legacy sequel that actually justified its existence for once takes the fight to streaming
An alarming number of legacy sequels appear to exist solely for the sake of squeezing as much cash as possible out of a lucrative property, instead of genuinely justifiable storytelling reasons. There are exceptions to the rule, though, and Rocky Balboa is most definitely one of them. Even the most...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A much-anticipated horror comedy has just debuted with a delicious Rotten Tomatoes score
Few bedmates manage to strike a balance between odd and familiar quite like comedy and horror, but upon closer inspection of the two genres’ relationship to tension and how they go about managing it, perhaps the oddity of it all diminishes quite a bit. This year has been labeled...
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie reveals the fate of her planned ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ revival
All the way back in May, it was announced that Suicide Squad actress and star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming period action-comedy Babylon, Margot Robbie, would be spearheading a continuation of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which would supposedly replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow with an all-new female lead. Around the same time, Johnny Depp informed heartbroken fans that he couldn’t be bribed to continue his run as Captain Jack Sparrow, subsequently, Disney were on the look-out for a replacement — and Harley Quinn’s first live-action actress must have made quite a long-lasting impression.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
wegotthiscovered.com
A post-apocalyptic thriller that was a brief Netflix sensation before being forgotten seeks out fresh support
Netflix might churn out a huge volume of original movies that make a sizeable splash on the viewership charts, but how many of them actually stick around and linger in the memory for longer than a couple of weeks, maybe a month or two, tops? Not Black Crab, that’s for sure.
Comments / 0