People are already fancasting the inevitable Chief Twit biopic, and we smell an EGOT for Brendan Fraser

By Jamie Dunkin
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
People

Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows

Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world" After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong. The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood." "We get anywhere from eight to...
The Independent

Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic

“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Deadline

Henry Cavill Says He “Very, Very Gently” Held On To Superman Role During DC Hiatus: “There Are Things Out Of Your Control”

Henry Cavill said it’s always been “very important” to maintain his ties to Superman, with the actor just recently being able to announce his return as the Kryptonian Kal-El. He tells Deadline, though, that for a moment, he’d had to accept that whatever future he might have with the beloved DC character was outside of his control. RELATED: Henry Cavill On The Transformative Power Of ‘Gladiator’ & The Passion To Make Superman Fly Again – The Film That Lit My Fuse “As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think,...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released

With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence

When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
wegotthiscovered.com

An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Dionne Warwick responds to Pete Davidson’s latest love life update

Now that we know Pete Davidson has finally found another famous person to couple up with, we can all rest easy that everything is going to be alright with the word. That’s right, Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating, and the news garnered reactions from celebrities everywhere, including Psychic Friends Network host and singer Dionne Warwick.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lindsay Lohan stands firm that her characters from ‘The Parent Trap’ were the heroes

One of the many things that happen to us as we get older, along with getting excited about cooking appliances, thinking 10 pm is the appropriate bedtime, and finding our necks have gotten really stiff, is starting to sympathize more with the villains of our childhood films. However, Lindsay Lohan still contends that her characters were the heroes and that Meredith Blake was the villain in The Parent Trap.

