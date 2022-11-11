Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
sanjoseinside.com
One Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Aisha Wahab pulled ahead of initial front runner Lily Mei. With tens of thousands of votes to be counted after the Nov. 13 report by...
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
Hasko, Taylor and Hufty leading in Portola Valley Town Council race
Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, along with retired family physician Mary Hufty, are leading the race for the three seats on the Portola Valley Town Council, election night results show. Mayor Craig Hughes was slightly ahead of Hufty earlier in the night, but Hufty overtook him by the end of election night.
Climate bills brighten mood at Palo Alto summit
Prospect of federal and state funds could lift local efforts to reduce emissions, reach carbon neutrality. Energized by expected windfalls from state and federal climate bills, Silicon Valley's elected leaders, industry experts and activists sounded a hopeful note Saturday as they vowed to accelerate their green initiatives. While it's not...
Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4
Incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash is leading by a wide margin in the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. The district includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real. Nash has received 915 votes, or 59.5%, to Ohtaki's 623 votes,...
calmatters.network
Election: Wiley holds lead but Price inches closer as district attorney's race still too close to call
Longtime county prosecutor Terry Wiley continues to narrowly lead the election for Alameda County district attorney, but civil rights attorney Pamela Price has taken to Twitter to say there is still time for her to make a comeback from second place. “As we expected, my opponent’s percentage lead is dwindling...
rwcpulse.com
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board
A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County ‘disappointed’ but not ‘surprised’ by increase in local homelessness
Evidence is mounting that Marin County’s challenges with homelessness are directly tied to the lack of affordable housing and that most people experiencing homelessness in Marin lived here before they lost housing. The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has analyzed the most recent Point in...
Incumbents DeGolia and Widmer, along with Miles Holland, pull ahead in Atherton City Council race
Incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland, are leading a four-way race for the three seats on the Atherton City Council by the end of election night. Mayor DeGolia is the top vote-getter so far with 31.5% or 1,232 votes. Vice Mayor...
Incumbent Miller takes decisive victory in Woodside Fire Protection District race, semi-official results show
Semi-official election results show that incumbent Woodside Fire Protection District board president Matt Miller won by a landslide against challenger and retired attorney Lloyd "Rusty" Day. As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day, Miller had captured 75.9% of the vote (2,709 votes) and Day had...
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
Environmental review of Meta's huge Willow Village project heads to Menlo Park council
A major mixed-use project proposed by Meta could advance this month, as Menlo Park City Council members consider the environmental review of the massive, mixed-use Willow Village project. The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) last month, recommending eight conditions in order for it to win...
Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race
Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
cupertinotoday.com
South Bay Election Results Roundup
As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
tourcounsel.com
San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in Foster City (with Map & Photos)
Connecting the San Francisco Peninsula to the East Bay is the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, which is often referred to simply as the San Mateo Bridge. The original structure had to be replaced during the 1960s because the area had become overcrowded and the aging bridge was severely overcrowded. The new bridge cost a whopping $70 million and had two lanes in each direction.
lahstalon.org
Local, state and national midterm election results, so far
On Tuesday, November 8, midterm elections commenced across the nation. Citizens voted for nationwide and statewide offices like the U.S. Congress and governorships. However, a host of local elections also took place, from County Sheriff to City Council. Although results aren’t final in Santa Clara County as only 62 percent of ballots have been counted, The Talon has compiled an update on both local and national elections.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0