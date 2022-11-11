A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO