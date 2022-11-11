ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
TheAlmanac

Climate bills brighten mood at Palo Alto summit

Prospect of federal and state funds could lift local efforts to reduce emissions, reach carbon neutrality. Energized by expected windfalls from state and federal climate bills, Silicon Valley's elected leaders, industry experts and activists sounded a hopeful note Saturday as they vowed to accelerate their green initiatives. While it's not...
PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board

A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal

Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race

Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
MENLO PARK, CA
cupertinotoday.com

South Bay Election Results Roundup

As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
CAMPBELL, CA
tourcounsel.com

San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in Foster City (with Map & Photos)

Connecting the San Francisco Peninsula to the East Bay is the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, which is often referred to simply as the San Mateo Bridge. The original structure had to be replaced during the 1960s because the area had become overcrowded and the aging bridge was severely overcrowded. The new bridge cost a whopping $70 million and had two lanes in each direction.
FOSTER CITY, CA
lahstalon.org

Local, state and national midterm election results, so far

On Tuesday, November 8, midterm elections commenced across the nation. Citizens voted for nationwide and statewide offices like the U.S. Congress and governorships. However, a host of local elections also took place, from County Sheriff to City Council. Although results aren’t final in Santa Clara County as only 62 percent of ballots have been counted, The Talon has compiled an update on both local and national elections.
LOS ALTOS, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
