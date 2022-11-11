Read full article on original website
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
GEICO ‘Caveman’ actor joins USI faculty as English instructor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colleges and universities are always welcoming new students and professors, but the University of Southern Indiana has a new instructor this semester that many people may recognize. McManus Woodend joined the USI English Department this fall as an instructor. However, he’s better known as the actor...
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– The secret is out at Newton Parish Elementary School, and it came with a big check. Third grade teacher Charlotte Buskill was recognized with a $25,000 Kentucky Milken Educator Award during a special school assembly. Buskill thought the assembly was about test scores, but it ended up being a celebration for her. […]
Lincoln Trail Elementary thanks veterans for their service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More the 400 people packed the gym at Lincoln Trail Elementary Friday afternoon for their assembly, where many students thanked veterans for their service. Others there thanked their grandparents for being the best and spoiling them. Reid Willis, a student at Lincoln Trail Elementary, received a...
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
Madisonville American Legion Parade is back
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
Koe Wetzel set to perform at Ford Center on ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has revealed his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American headline tour slated for Spring 2023. According to a press release, the newly announced 25-date run kicks off March 2 in Tallahassee, FL. Officials say one of Wetzel’s tour stops includes...
New Crumbl Cookies location holding grand opening in Owensboro on Friday
A new spot for sweets will hold its grand opening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. An all-new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening at 3250 Haden Rd. The desert store's grand opening will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, with the store remaining open to customers until midnight. Officials with...
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
Newburgh church plans melodic night of Christmas classics
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — As the holiday season draws near, organizations are getting ready to spread their Christmas cheer. The First Christian Church in Newburgh is looking ahead as plans for a Christmas Concert are in the works. The Old Dam Community Band is set to perform holiday classics at the church on Friday, December […]
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
Resurrection Catholic School students honor veteran family members
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Resurrection Catholic School honored Veterans of their own this afternoon. Veteran family members filled Resurrection Church as local Honor Guard members presented the colours and students thanked them for their service to our country. For National Guard Veteran, Michael Hulfachor, it was something he...
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A developer out of Brownsburg, Indiana, is working to turn the former Karges Furniture factory into 150 affordable apartments. The large building sits on the 1500 block of W. Maryland Street. Before it closed, officials say it had 130 years of history in Evansville. There was...
New Henderson skatepark to open soon, will focus on beginners
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) - Gift Skateboarding, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe and accessible community spaces and programs, centered around skateboarding.
Noco Park to host winter season event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco. Mount Noco is a ski lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville. On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate. Children events include an entrée...
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
Bright Skies, Brisk
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain well below normal through the week. Clear and frosty this morning as lows temperatures settle into the upper 20s. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as lows drop into the mid-30s. Rain may mix briefly with snow.
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in Henderson County. Authorities say two people were shot. We’re told no arrests have been made. We have an update on an officer-involved shooting in Tell City. Troopers say the incident left the 22-year-old suspect dead, and several police cars...
