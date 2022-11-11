Read full article on original website
Free events planned alongside Shelbyville Festival of Lights
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will offer special free events, a new addition to the 2022 season. Events in the Forest Park Chautauqua include: Nov. 18: Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m. […]
Herald & Review
On Biz: TKG prepares to close, One Twisted Sister closing, Bella and Ro opens
The downtown Decatur store Bella and Ro Boutique, located at 151 N. Water St., is sticking with the classics. “That’s what I was trying to go with,” said owner Tinamarie Deetz. “That mid-century, Bohemian, 60’s, 70’s vibe when you walk in.”. Although the products are...
Effingham Radio
Air Force Veteran Walking Across America Makes Stop in Effingham
An air force veteran that is walking across the United States recently made a stop in Effingham. Ron Coleman is walking from Carson City, Nevada to Washington D.C. He recently stopped in Effingham over the weekend of November 11th. Our very own Samantha Leturno interviewed Coleman about his trip across...
Effingham Radio
Bobby Gene Story, 89
Bobby Gene Story, age 89, passed away on November 11, 2022, at home in Newton. Bobby was born on July 25, 1933, in Effingham, the son of Robert Sheldon and Zola (Klier) Story. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton with Rev. Amy Jeffries officiating. Interment will follow with military rites being offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Effingham Radio
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79, of Trilla, IL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. Private family burial will be in Boles Cemetery in Trilla at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Beverly J. Koester, 79
Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Taylorville solar energy plant to host ribbon cutting ceremony
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Water Treatment Plant and Renewable Energy Evolution will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18. The event is a celebration for the newly constructed 439kW DC solar energy plant located near the Christian County YMCA. Developer Brian Maillet and Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry are among speakers at the […]
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Broadcast Students Receive State Accolades
Lake Land College broadcast students Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Kyla Hutton of Arcola and Sue Shirley of Mattoon earned accolades at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards. Sample earned first place in the Best Sales Presentation category for her piece “Shirley Girls Cuts & Curls.” Sample and...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Effingham Radio
Merrill Dean Fritschle, 92
Merrill Dean Fritschle, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Dean’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with Pastor Collin Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Military rites will be offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Announces 2022-2023 Student Ambassadors
Lake Land College announced the 2022-2023 Student Ambassador team this fall following a competitive selection process. The Student Ambassadors are a group of students who serve as official representatives of Lake Land College. They assist the college by informing prospective students of the opportunities available to them at Lake Land.
