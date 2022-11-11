Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
First came the cold and now comes the snow for Chicago
CHICAGO - The first 11 days of November were well above average, even as much as over 24 degrees above average. The streak of consecutive above average days that started in late October stretched to 15 days before ending on Saturday. Monday will be our third straight day below average. It looks like we could add at least another 10 consecutive colder than average days in a row to that streak.
Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
Snowy Weather, Near-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Chicago, Suburbs This Week
The Chicago area sure had a nice stretch of the temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s the past few weeks. But it's now time to get those warm weather jackets, gloves and hats out of storage for good -- because the cold weather is officially here. According to NBC...
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
Snow Could Hit Chicago Monday Night And Continue All Week
CHICAGO — The first real snow of the season could hit as soon as Monday night — and more snowflakes could fall throughout the week. Chicago’s set to have a snowy, chilly week, with most days seeing temperatures in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
WGNtv.com
Sticking snow in spots Saturday was followed by Sunday’s coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Saturday snow-mixed rain changed over to scattered pockets of snow flurries/ showers during the afternoon and evening with sticking snow adding up to a few tenths of an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces. Early Sunday morning, Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp of 29...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season.
WGNtv.com
Monday morning even colder than Sunday across the Chicago area
Yesterday temperatures across the Chicago area were the coldest since last April 17th – well this Monday morning they were even a few degrees colder, reminiscent of mid-winter. Temperatures in the lower 20s (mid to upper 20s in the city and upper teens at a few southern locations) were evenly distributed area-wide. Lowest airport temps were 18 at Pontiac and 19 at Kankakee, Rensselaer in NW Indiana and Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin. The official Chicago site at O’Hare came in with a low of 27 and Midway hit 28.
WGNtv.com
Cloudy, breezy & cold, plus lake effect snow coming
–Temps started at 61-deg at midnight and have dropped to the low 40s late Friday. –Chicago area temps Friday afternoon across the Greater Chicago area were running 26 to 40-deg colder than the same time yesterday. –A MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN is settling in and will produce BELOW NORMAL TEMPS each...
WGNtv.com
Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend
Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend
CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
When Does Chicago Typically See Its First Measurable Snowfall?
With temperatures cooling down significantly at the end of this week, many Chicago residents are wondering when the city typically sees its first measurable snowfall. While much colder temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days for the Chicago area, no measurable snow is currently forecasted, though flurries are possible.
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Here's When Chicago Will Have Its Shortest Day of the Year
Here's when the shortest day of the year will be.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Comments / 0