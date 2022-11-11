ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

First came the cold and now comes the snow for Chicago

CHICAGO - The first 11 days of November were well above average, even as much as over 24 degrees above average. The streak of consecutive above average days that started in late October stretched to 15 days before ending on Saturday. Monday will be our third straight day below average. It looks like we could add at least another 10 consecutive colder than average days in a row to that streak.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Monday morning even colder than Sunday across the Chicago area

Yesterday temperatures across the Chicago area were the coldest since last April 17th – well this Monday morning they were even a few degrees colder, reminiscent of mid-winter. Temperatures in the lower 20s (mid to upper 20s in the city and upper teens at a few southern locations) were evenly distributed area-wide. Lowest airport temps were 18 at Pontiac and 19 at Kankakee, Rensselaer in NW Indiana and Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin. The official Chicago site at O’Hare came in with a low of 27 and Midway hit 28.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Cloudy, breezy & cold, plus lake effect snow coming

–Temps started at 61-deg at midnight and have dropped to the low 40s late Friday. –Chicago area temps Friday afternoon across the Greater Chicago area were running 26 to 40-deg colder than the same time yesterday. –A MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN is settling in and will produce BELOW NORMAL TEMPS each...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend

Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend

CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Does Chicago Typically See Its First Measurable Snowfall?

With temperatures cooling down significantly at the end of this week, many Chicago residents are wondering when the city typically sees its first measurable snowfall. While much colder temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days for the Chicago area, no measurable snow is currently forecasted, though flurries are possible.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming

RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy