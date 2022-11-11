Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Sporting News
Is Cristiano Ronaldo done at Manchester United? Piers Morgan interview fallout and what happens next
On the eve of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and just hours after Manchester United final Premier League match before the World Cup break, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world with an explosive interview. Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show, Ronaldo claimed he felt "betrayed"...
Sporting News
Roosters, England enforcer Victor Radley reportedly involved in brawl following World Cup exit
Roosters star Victor Radley has allegedly been involved in a brawl in Manchester, following the English side's exit from the Rugby League World Cup. The 24-year-old, who was playing in his first RLWC and representing England for the first time, is reportedly under investigation by officials over an incident with Irish player James Bentley.
Sporting News
Australian captain Pat Cummins withdraws from 2023 IPL season
Australian captain Pat Cummins has opted to withdraw from next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, citing a packed international schedule including an Ashes series and ODI World Cup. The 29-year-old has been part of the competition since 2014, playing for both the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils, but...
Comments / 0