Tragedy struck the University of Virginia and its football program early Monday morning. Three students, all members of the school’s football program, were shot and killed on a bus returning to the campus in Charlottesville. The shocking news was jarring well beyond the University of Virginia, naturally. Among those sharing in expressing their thoughts was Penn State head coach James Franklin, who released a brief statement on his Twitter account on Monday as the story at Virginia was unfolding. “As a father and coach, I am heartbroken by the news in Charlottesville,” Franklin said on his Twitter account. “My thoughts &...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO