Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
dcnewsnow.com
DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make "Major" Announcement Regarding Washington Commanders
Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia, planned to hold a news conference on Nov. 10, 2022 to make a major announcement about concerning the Washington Commanders. DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make “Major” Announcement …. Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia,...
Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders
Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
DC AG warns Commanders to reimburse former ticket holders
DC Attorney General Karl Racine has another message for embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder: Reimburse ticket holders or face action from his office.
James Franklin and Penn State react to tragedy at Virginia
Tragedy struck the University of Virginia and its football program early Monday morning. Three students, all members of the school’s football program, were shot and killed on a bus returning to the campus in Charlottesville. The shocking news was jarring well beyond the University of Virginia, naturally. Among those sharing in expressing their thoughts was Penn State head coach James Franklin, who released a brief statement on his Twitter account on Monday as the story at Virginia was unfolding. “As a father and coach, I am heartbroken by the news in Charlottesville,” Franklin said on his Twitter account. “My thoughts &...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
WOWK 13 News
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The committee voted 5-2 to move forward with an amendment to a resolution that opponents say could harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. With the executive committee’s vote, […]
COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending
When employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails, the group’s accountant worried about who could still access the $7 million locked in its bank accounts.The war for the right’s most prominent COVID quack...
‘Survivor’ winner voted to Kentucky Legislature
The tribe -- nay, the voters -- have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show "Survivor" has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
