wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
wtvy.com
Peanut festival security increased following deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Heightened security was in place at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday in response to a fatal shooting that occurred elsewhere in Dothan. The Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office had additional officers on duty as thousands enjoyed the festival’s final weekend.
WEAR
Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
NEW VIDEO: Deadly Dothan parade shooting, 1 dead, police search for 2
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead and two are wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan. According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. Fluellen was taken to Southeast Health Medical […]
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
wdhn.com
Peanut festival security closer to normal
With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison
A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder.
easttexasradio.com
Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion
The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
fosterfollynews.net
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
Former Alabama principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson […]
wdhn.com
Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against Enterprise BOE and principal
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A lawsuit has been filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck while walking home from school. Jessica Bassett, the mother of the victim 6-year-old Frankie Bassett,...
wtvy.com
Attorneys wonder if drug user got sweet deal to testify against her prosecutor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorneys who represent Mark Johnson, an embattled former Houston County prosecutor, have drawn lines in the judicial sand, apparently prepared to fight his criminal charges until the end. “Let’s just lay the cards on the table,” Dustin Fowler said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. He...
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
wdhn.com
Dothan contractors begin local sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two City of Dothan contractors will begin working on sewer lines starting Monday. City Contractors will be performing sewer line rehabilitation work beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. L & K Construction will begin replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue...
Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
TX jury indicts man accused of slipping abortion drugs into wife's drinks
A Texas man was indicted for slipping an abortion drug into his wife's drink. The woman found packaging for abortion drugs in their trash.
Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan
Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
