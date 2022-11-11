Read full article on original website
Related
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to garage fire
The Great Bend Fire Department “B” Shift responded to a garage fire in 2600 block of Gano Street at 2:26 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. No injuries were reported. The garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. GBFD was assisted by the...
Comments / 0