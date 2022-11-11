ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cramer's Lightning Round: Booz Allen Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer." Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in...
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins

Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 11% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources

Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.

