Cramer's Lightning Round: Booz Allen Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer." Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in...
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 11% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
Op-Ed: Crypto Markets Need Regulation to Avoid More Washouts Like FTX, Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
FTX — until recently one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world — declared bankruptcy Friday after revelations about its business practices led to a surge of customer withdrawals, without sufficient funds to fulfill those withdrawals. Coinbase doesn't have any material exposure to FTX, but I have...
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
