Snohomish County, WA

KING 5

'It was just chaos:' Man killed in police shooting at Federal Way apartment

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a Federal Way apartment Sunday night after police say he shot at officers and they returned fire. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers said a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his wellbeing.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
KXL

Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools. Students on Monday are walking out of class and over to City Hall, pushing for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins

SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

