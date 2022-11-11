Read full article on original website
'It was just chaos:' Man killed in police shooting at Federal Way apartment
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a Federal Way apartment Sunday night after police say he shot at officers and they returned fire. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers said a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his wellbeing.
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim
KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. — The young boy who was shot during a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon is recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Police are still looking for the person who shot the boy. Nine-year-old Isaiah Johns' parents say he is still in the ICU, but did get his...
ilovekent.net
Troopers seeking public’s help finding suspect who carjacked 74-year-old woman in Kent
Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking robbery on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 288th Street in Kent. Troopers say that an unknown suspect was in a white passenger car when...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
KING-5
Man died after shootout in Federal Way
A man in Federal Way shot his sister and then opened fire on police when they responded to the scene. That man died in a shootout with police.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
KING-5
Man's identity determined after 42 years
On July 23, 1980, a fly fisherman discovered human remains along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington. Decades later, a family has answers.
KXL
Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
KOMO News
Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting
SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools. Students on Monday are walking out of class and over to City Hall, pushing for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
Some Whatcom roads might not get plowed right away this winter. Here’s why
Whatcom asks public’s patience as another cold, wet winter is in the forecast.
KOMO News
Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins
SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
Everett police looking for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian last month. On Oct. 26 at 4:27 p.m., what is believed to be a 2000s BMW X series hit a pedestrian in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way and then fled the scene.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
