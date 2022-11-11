Patronis Elementary held a Touch-a-Truck event to celebrate Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla.( WMBB )– Patronis Elementary invited Naval Support Activity to teach students about first responders.

Kids in the third, fourth, and fifth grades got to meet first responders in person. Each student got to take a turn going in and out of their trucks.

“Elementary students are really forming their idea of what they want to be when they grow up,” said Kelley Hodges, a teacher at Patronis Elementary. ” So exposure to these same careers in that involves being either in the military or a scientist working at the Navy base. I feel like they get to begin creating ideas of what they want to be when they grow up.”

The students learned about Robots and how special equipment is used to save lives. Naval Support Activity Public Affairs Officer Michael Sparks said he hopes events like this one inspire young students.

“I think the stuff we have on the Navy base, like the robots and stuff, I think it inspires them to maybe become an inventor someday,” said Sparks. “Or maybe explore some other career fields out there that they might want to do someday in the future.”

Naval Support Activity Fire Chief Chad Mapledor said all the workers at the event were veterans.

