Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

2 men seriously injured in East Price Hill crash

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are seriously injured after a crash in East Price Hill Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elberon Avenue near Bassett Road around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed one man was driving north when he crossed the center line and struck...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured after shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver pleads guilty to causing a fatal Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver pleaded guilty Monday to causing a fatal crash in Colerain Township last March. The plea deal for Antonio Wofford calls for eight years in prison on aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges. Wofford blew through a red light, slamming into Ronald Washington's car on...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigating stabbing in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Golden Alert for missing Florence man canceled

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florence man, who they say is in need of his medication. The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Joshua Lively is not believed to be a threat to himself or others, but he can suffer from paranoia and delusions without his medication.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K

AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
AMBERLEY, OH
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Largest mural in Ohio honoring Cincinnati's music legends completed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The largest piece of street art in Ohio is finally complete, and it is right here in Cincinnati. The 18,000-square-foot mural pays tribute to the music legends who originated in Cincinnati, including Mamie Smith, Bootsy Collins, Doris Day and H-Bomb Ferguson. It is located on W. Fifth Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
CINCINNATI, OH

