WKRC
Coroner identifies 15-year-old hit and killed by car in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A 15-year-old died after being hit by a car in Anderson Township. The Hamilton County Coroner identified him as Eli Jones, 15. Jones was struck at around 1 a.m. Monday on Clough Pike near the intersection with 8 Mile by a vehicle that left the scene.
WKRC
2 men seriously injured in East Price Hill crash
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are seriously injured after a crash in East Price Hill Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elberon Avenue near Bassett Road around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed one man was driving north when he crossed the center line and struck...
WKRC
2 injured after shooting on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Driver pleads guilty to causing a fatal Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver pleaded guilty Monday to causing a fatal crash in Colerain Township last March. The plea deal for Antonio Wofford calls for eight years in prison on aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges. Wofford blew through a red light, slamming into Ronald Washington's car on...
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
WKRC
Police cancel endangered missing alert for Middletown man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert out of Middletown for an elderly man has been canceled. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was found safe Sunday around 3 p.m.
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
WKRC
Man suspected of murdering neighbor in Butler County held without bond
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor pleaded not guilty in a Butler County courtroom Monday. Austin Combs is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Anthony King, 43, on Chapel Road on November 5. King’s wife told the dispatcher the family...
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
WKRC
Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
WKRC
Golden Alert for missing Florence man canceled
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florence man, who they say is in need of his medication. The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Joshua Lively is not believed to be a threat to himself or others, but he can suffer from paranoia and delusions without his medication.
WKRC
Passenger with box cutter on flight from Cincinnati to Tampa forces emergency landing
ATLANTA (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Friday night after a passenger was found with a box cutter. According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9 p.m. Flight...
WKRC
Veteran given the honor of flipping the switch for Nights of Lights at Coney Island
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A veteran was honored for his service Friday evening and selected to flip the switch for the Night of Lights at Coney Island. Among the 2000 bright lights at the show, it was not an installation, but rather a person who was shining the brightest. Sgt. Gary...
WKRC
Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K
AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WKRC
TSA: Agents didn't follow procedure, allowing man to bring 2 box cutters on CVG flight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Transportation Security Administration says a passenger was able to bring two box cutters aboard a flight out of CVG because its agents didn't follow procedure. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati to Tampa had to be diverted to Atlanta Friday night after the man “threatened to stab passengers...
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
WKRC
Largest mural in Ohio honoring Cincinnati's music legends completed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The largest piece of street art in Ohio is finally complete, and it is right here in Cincinnati. The 18,000-square-foot mural pays tribute to the music legends who originated in Cincinnati, including Mamie Smith, Bootsy Collins, Doris Day and H-Bomb Ferguson. It is located on W. Fifth Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Center.
WKRC
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
WKRC
December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
