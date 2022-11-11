ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins

Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Booz Allen Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer." Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More

Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade

This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Friday's Rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil

BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.

