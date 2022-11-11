Read full article on original website
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Booz Allen Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer." Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in...
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
Op-Ed: Crypto Markets Need Regulation to Avoid More Washouts Like FTX, Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
FTX — until recently one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world — declared bankruptcy Friday after revelations about its business practices led to a surge of customer withdrawals, without sufficient funds to fulfill those withdrawals. Coinbase doesn't have any material exposure to FTX, but I have...
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Friday's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.
‘No Longer Science Fiction'? Metaverse Could Pump $1.4 Trillion a Year Into Asia's GDP, Report Says
Meta's huge bet on the metaverse may have put the company in dire straits, but a new Deloitte report suggests that virtual realities could have a "transformational impact" on Asian economies. The metaverse's contribution to gross domestic product in Asia could be between $800 billion and $1.4 trillion per year...
Inflation Expectations Rebounded in October on Record-High Jump in Gas Outlook, NY Fed Survey Shows
Americans grew more worried about inflation in the October, with fears emanating primarily from an expected burst in gasoline prices. A New York Fed survey showed inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 5.9%, while the three-year outlook increased to 3.1%. Home prices were expected to nudge higher by...
SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNDL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
