Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Wisconsin
Iowa football took down Wisconsin, 24-10, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their third Big Ten win in a row, moving to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play. If Illinois loses to Michigan and Iowa beats Minnesota next week, the Hawkeyes will control their...
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
Nebraska and Wisconsin will hold their annual matchup on Saturday in Lincoln. The series has been dominated by the Badgers of late, with Wisconsin winning the last eight meetings. Last year's game in Madison was close, but the Badgers pulled out a 35-28 victory. Wisconsin has plenty at stake this...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
wissports.net
The 2022 State Football Finals are set
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 4
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Level 4 of high school football playoffs means four schools are left in each division. NBC15 Sports captured highlights from Week 13 of Friday Football Blitz.
Radio Iowa
Public Safety Director: alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium improving game day experience
The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. “I was personally, I think, like many others, not skeptical, but curious about how that was gonna turn out. And I saw a study that was done by our emergency department that actually showed what I believe is a 40% decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started,” Bullock says.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
