Scotia, NY

Local dealerships hosting food drive to support food pantry, shelter

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two local car dealerships are giving you the chance to win concert tickets while supporting a good cause. Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet are hosting a food drive to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry and Schenectady City Mission.

Everyone who donates can enter their name in a drawing for free tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s show at MVP Arena on November 30. With inflation remaining high, food pantries are expecting a greater need for help this year.

The food drive runs through the entire month of November.

NEWS10 ABC

Unity House launches Children’s Holiday Program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unity House is kicking off its annual Children’s Holiday program with a $7,500 donation from the Center for Internet Security. The donation represents just a small part of the anticipated need going into the holiday season, with more families experiencing the impact of inflation. “That takes away from their ability to […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville code blue shelter opening Monday

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With freezing weather sweeping across the Capital Region, the City of Gloversville is opening their code blue shelter for the first time of the season Monday evening. The site, at the city’s former VFW, will remain open from now through April. With a bit of early season snow on the ground […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
