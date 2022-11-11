Local dealerships hosting food drive to support food pantry, shelter

SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two local car dealerships are giving you the chance to win concert tickets while supporting a good cause. Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet are hosting a food drive to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry and Schenectady City Mission.

Everyone who donates can enter their name in a drawing for free tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s show at MVP Arena on November 30. With inflation remaining high, food pantries are expecting a greater need for help this year.

The food drive runs through the entire month of November.

