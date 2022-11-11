Local dealerships hosting food drive to support food pantry, shelter
SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two local car dealerships are giving you the chance to win concert tickets while supporting a good cause. Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet are hosting a food drive to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry and Schenectady City Mission.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
Everyone who donates can enter their name in a drawing for free tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s show at MVP Arena on November 30. With inflation remaining high, food pantries are expecting a greater need for help this year.
The food drive runs through the entire month of November.
