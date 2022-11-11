Read full article on original website
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
KARE
Minnesota veterans gather in person again
After two years of virtual ceremonies, Minnesota's official Veterans Day event was in person again. Political leaders and veterans gathered in Inver Grove Heights.
getnews.info
Local Business Owner, once a Single Teenage Mother, Gives Back for the Holidays
Brittney Kline, Owner of Boss Lady Shoetique is hosting a Turkey giveaway for more than 50 single mothers. Minneapolis, MN – November 11, 2022 – Boss Lady Shoetique, LLC, will host a Turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The owner, Brittney Kline, believes offering a hand of hope to young single mothers, could be the difference maker in someone’s life. Ms. Kline, Boss Lady Shoetique’s CEO, comes from a background of being a teen mother as well as a single mother. This has created a passion and drive to help mother’s that are in need during the holiday season. The goal was to help 25-50 families. With the outpouring of support from the community, we can aid well over 50 single mothers.
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project
Entrepreneur Jesse Ross plans on opening a hub for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and women-owned businesses in North Minneapolis. The post North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project appeared first on NewsOne.
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
KARE
Holiday happenings at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Mall of America officials are spreading cheer to holiday shoppers with a list of entertaining events and activities. Festival of Trees benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota. The event, which is presented by KARE 11, is a walk-through winter wonderland experience. The trees are decorated by various businesses and organizations throughout the Twin Cities. Guests can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from their favorite tree, all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
KARE
Coalition of Black community leaders meets with elected officials to "bridge the gap"
MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Fullman created the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative in 2017,as an effort to give people in his community a voice. Sunday afternoon at High Praise Ministries in front of over two dozen people, the group along with "We Choose Us" engaged others. "I'm here to serve...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
fox9.com
Woman goes from the depths of drug addiction to helping others at Wayside Recovery Center
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Substance abuse in America – some call it a public health crisis. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020, nearly 20 percent of women ages 18 and older used illicit drugs. One local woman knows the struggle well: she battled addiction for...
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
fox9.com
1 hurt, 1 arrested after assault in Woodbury, Minn.
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating an assault at a home on Saturday. In a release Saturday afternoon, police say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, in a neighborhood off Valley Creek Road west of Woodbury Drive, for an assault Saturday morning.
Minneapolis and St. Paul police report weekend homicides
St. Paul suffered its 33rd reported homicide of the year on Sunday morning, while Minneapolis saw its 74th during the day on Saturday, according to police.
Local organization diverts food from landfill to give to families in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a family of four in Minnesota could save $1,200 a year by reducing their wasted food. At the same time, one in 12 households in Minnesota experiences food insecurity that could be alleviated by something called "food rescue."Five days a week, Carl Bartell from Second Harvest pulls in and loads up at a Cub Foods in Lakeville. It's a food rescue mission in action, to keep the stuff out of the landfill. He goes to multiple locations a day to stores like Cubs, Sam's Clubs, Costco, and Lunds and Byerly's."Each day it's a...
WILX-TV
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
