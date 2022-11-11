ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
getnews.info

Local Business Owner, once a Single Teenage Mother, Gives Back for the Holidays

Brittney Kline, Owner of Boss Lady Shoetique is hosting a Turkey giveaway for more than 50 single mothers. Minneapolis, MN – November 11, 2022 – Boss Lady Shoetique, LLC, will host a Turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The owner, Brittney Kline, believes offering a hand of hope to young single mothers, could be the difference maker in someone’s life. Ms. Kline, Boss Lady Shoetique’s CEO, comes from a background of being a teen mother as well as a single mother. This has created a passion and drive to help mother’s that are in need during the holiday season. The goal was to help 25-50 families. With the outpouring of support from the community, we can aid well over 50 single mothers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
police1.com

One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

Happy days are here again!

Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Holiday happenings at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Mall of America officials are spreading cheer to holiday shoppers with a list of entertaining events and activities. Festival of Trees benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota. The event, which is presented by KARE 11, is a walk-through winter wonderland experience. The trees are decorated by various businesses and organizations throughout the Twin Cities. Guests can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from their favorite tree, all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

1 hurt, 1 arrested after assault in Woodbury, Minn.

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating an assault at a home on Saturday. In a release Saturday afternoon, police say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, in a neighborhood off Valley Creek Road west of Woodbury Drive, for an assault Saturday morning.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local organization diverts food from landfill to give to families in need

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a family of four in Minnesota could save $1,200 a year by reducing their wasted food. At the same time, one in 12 households in Minnesota experiences food insecurity that could be alleviated by something called "food rescue."Five days a week, Carl Bartell from Second Harvest pulls in and loads up at a Cub Foods in Lakeville. It's a food rescue mission in action, to keep the stuff out of the landfill. He goes to multiple locations a day to stores like Cubs, Sam's Clubs, Costco, and Lunds and Byerly's."Each day it's a...
LAKEVILLE, MN
WILX-TV

Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy