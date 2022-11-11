ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80E disrupts traffic

By Julia Priest
 3 days ago

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, November 10, crews responded to a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 Eastbound at about 6:30 p.m.

Monroe County Communications Center confirms that the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer.

Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition

There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is an ongoing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Related
Newswatch 16

Lanes reopen after crash on Turnpike

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lane right before the Wilkes-Barre exit. Five vehicles were involved, and some people were taken into ambulances. The turnpike was shut down in both directions...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Head-on crash injures 2 in Lehigh Township, police say

Two people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash Sunday evening on Route 248 at Gap View Drive in Lehigh Township, police report. A witness told investigators a Hyundai Sonata crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer, township police Chief Scott Fogel said in a news release. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m., the chief added.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction set for I-81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 this week in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, due to concrete deck patching work, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 191B (the North Scranton Expressway) to Exit 194 (Clarks […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Early morning fire destroys Wayne County house

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wayne County is destroyed after a fierce fire. Lakeville Assistant Fire Chief Robert Boogertman shared images with Eyewitness News. According to the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Company, flames erupted Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Maple Street in Caprice Estates. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton expects more and more visitors to waterfront, prompting this pedestrian safety idea

Easton officials are reviewing a proposal to shorten the distance pedestrians need to cross on Larry Holmes Drive at Northampton Street. The intersection is right at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge carrying vehicles and pedestrians to and from New Jersey, but it’s also a key access point to Easton’s waterfront along the Delaware and Lehigh rivers that is seeing an ever-increasing number of visitors.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Wayne County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at home along Maple Street in Lakeville. According to first responders, seven family members were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them something was wrong. Everyone made it out okay.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview. The family is seeking unspecified money damages. A message was sent to PennDOT seeking comment.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
WBRE

Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

State police investigate stolen EBT funds

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Man in custody after nearly 6-hour standoff with police

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight. Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11. Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Resident dies after fire at Warren County house

One person is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor said. The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Victory Avenue, township fire Chief Tom Nigro said. The fire was mostly contained to one room of the single-family home...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
