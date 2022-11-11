Multi-vehicle crash on I-80E disrupts traffic

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, November 10, crews responded to a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 Eastbound at about 6:30 p.m.

Monroe County Communications Center confirms that the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is an ongoing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

