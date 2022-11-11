The fruits of Disney’s $100M promotional partner campaign on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been yielded, not just in a November U.S./Canada box office opening record of $181.3M and 12.7M admissions, but in stoking a diverse range of demographics including Black, Latino/Hispanic and older women in huge droves to cinemas this past weekend. The media value for the sequel’s promo partner lineup, I hear, is double that of the first Black Panther and the same value as last year’s Eternals. Wakanda Forever pulled in a Black audience per PostTrak of 43% and Latino and Hispanic of 22% which combined at 65%...

17 MINUTES AGO