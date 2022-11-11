Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
NBC Los Angeles
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
NBC Los Angeles
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Friday's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.
NBC Los Angeles
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Cuts a Large Number of Contract Workers Without Giving Internal Teams a Heads Up
Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...
NBC Los Angeles
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Falls as Retailer Plans to Issue Shares to Pay Off Some Debt
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped after it said in public filings Monday that it planned to issue stock to repay a small portion of its hefty debt load. The retailer said it would issue 11.7 million shares to some holders of its bonds. Bed Bath & Beyond has three...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Los Angeles
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
NBC Los Angeles
Leading Through Layoffs: How to Manage Workers on Their Way Out — and Those Who Stay
How a company handles a layoff can have a major impact on its future success. Experts advise treating departing employees with respect and empathy. Leaders should never say, "[W]e can do more with less," said Eric McNulty, who teaches crisis leadership at Harvard University. High-profile layoffs at Meta and Twitter...
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November Record $181M+ Opening
The fruits of Disney’s $100M promotional partner campaign on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been yielded, not just in a November U.S./Canada box office opening record of $181.3M and 12.7M admissions, but in stoking a diverse range of demographics including Black, Latino/Hispanic and older women in huge droves to cinemas this past weekend. The media value for the sequel’s promo partner lineup, I hear, is double that of the first Black Panther and the same value as last year’s Eternals. Wakanda Forever pulled in a Black audience per PostTrak of 43% and Latino and Hispanic of 22% which combined at 65%...
NBC Los Angeles
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
Global population will reach 8 billion Tuesday in historic milestone for humanity, UN projects
The milestone will be reached 11 years after the planet hit 7 billion people. It may be a while before we get another billion.
Twitter blue parody accounts flood the platform after new subscription service rollout
Twitter accounts with blue check marks under new Musk system impersonated brands and public figures including Eli Lilly, Nintendo and Joe Biden.
NBC Los Angeles
Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World
Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...
NBC Los Angeles
A First Look at Amazon's New Delivery Drone, Slated to Start Deliveries This Year
Nearly a decade after Jeff Bezos first announced drone delivery, Amazon says it's finally ready to start air-dropping packages — literally. The latest drone model will drop packages from 12 feet in the air. "If the drone encounters another aircraft when it's flying, it'll fly around that other aircraft....
Comments / 0