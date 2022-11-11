ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Friday's Rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.
NBC Los Angeles

Twitter Cuts a Large Number of Contract Workers Without Giving Internal Teams a Heads Up

Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
NBC Los Angeles

‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade

This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Los Angeles

Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins

Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
NBC Los Angeles

Leading Through Layoffs: How to Manage Workers on Their Way Out — and Those Who Stay

How a company handles a layoff can have a major impact on its future success. Experts advise treating departing employees with respect and empathy. Leaders should never say, "[W]e can do more with less," said Eric McNulty, who teaches crisis leadership at Harvard University. High-profile layoffs at Meta and Twitter...
Deadline

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November Record $181M+ Opening

The fruits of Disney’s $100M promotional partner campaign on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been yielded, not just in a November U.S./Canada box office opening record of $181.3M and 12.7M admissions, but in stoking a diverse range of demographics including Black, Latino/Hispanic and older women in huge droves to cinemas this past weekend. The media value for the sequel’s promo partner lineup, I hear, is double that of the first Black Panther and the same value as last year’s Eternals. Wakanda Forever pulled in a Black audience per PostTrak of 43% and Latino and Hispanic of 22% which combined at 65%...
NBC Los Angeles

Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil

BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
NBC Los Angeles

Women and Family Health Startup Maven Raises $90 Million for Post-Roe V. Wade World

Maven, the women and family health startup that saw a business spike after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, has raised another $90 million from investors, including the venture arm of CVS Health. The company reached unicorn status last August right before the bottom dropped out of the tech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy