Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 11% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC Miami
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
NBC Miami
Twitter Cuts a Large Number of Contract Workers Without Giving Internal Teams a Heads Up
Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
NBC Miami
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Miami
Between $1 Billion and $2 Billion of FTX Customer Funds Have Disappeared, SBF Had a Secret ‘Back Door' to Transfer Billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
NBC Miami
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
NBC Miami
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday raised objections to China's actions toward Taiwan in...
NBC Miami
Biden Sees No Need for ‘a New Cold War' With China After Three-Hour Meeting With Xi Jinping
U.S. President Joe Biden said there "need not be a new Cold War" between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. "I don't think there's any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan," said Biden, despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military...
Coffee Prices Are Falling as Better Weather Helps Farmers Replenish Dwindling Supplies
Earlier this year, demand for coffee was up while stockpiles were dwindling, leading to higher prices for a cup of joe across the board. Now, though, the coffee tides are changing. With the weather in key coffee-growing countries improving crops are bouncing back, thus goosing supply enough to send prices downward, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. In the past month alone, prices have plummeted more than 20 percent, with arabica coffee futures down a full 22 percent. Cheaper robusta beans fell slightly less, by 15 percent. Part of that decline is thanks to wet weather in places such as Brazil...
NBC Miami
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony is under way in a shareholder lawsuit challenging approval by Tesla's board of directors of a compensation plan potentially worth more than $55 billion for CEO Elon Musk
NBC Miami
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Denies Fleeing to Argentina, Says He's Still in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he is still in the Bahamas, as rumors swirled overnight that the ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX had run off to South America. FlightRadar24 tweeted early Saturday morning that the one-time crypto billionaire was flying from Nassau to Argentina. Speculation over SBF's whereabouts comes as authorities...
NBC Miami
The ‘World's Largest Floating Wind Farm' Produces Its First Power
Norwegian energy firm Equinor said power production from Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine took place on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the wind farm's turbines are slated to come on stream in 2022, with installation of the remaining four taking place in 2023.in. While wind is a renewable energy source, Hywind...
SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNDL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
NBC Miami
Germany Is Open to Trade With China — But We're Not Stupid, Vice Chancellor Says
Germany is open to strengthening ties with China but is not "stupid", according to the country's Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor. The comments come after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a controversial solo trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. Germany is open to strengthening ties with China but...
NBC Miami
The G-20 Summit Kicks Off Tuesday. Here's What to Expect.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the summit and instead will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Economists are not expecting much from U.S. President Joe Biden's scheduled bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday. World leaders are kicking off a meeting Tuesday on...
19 Incredibly Cool Maps About The United States That Will Make You So Much Smarter
From sea to shining sea...are a whole lot of surprises.
Comments / 0