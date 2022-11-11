Earlier this year, demand for coffee was up while stockpiles were dwindling, leading to higher prices for a cup of joe across the board. Now, though, the coffee tides are changing. With the weather in key coffee-growing countries improving crops are bouncing back, thus goosing supply enough to send prices downward, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. In the past month alone, prices have plummeted more than 20 percent, with arabica coffee futures down a full 22 percent. Cheaper robusta beans fell slightly less, by 15 percent. Part of that decline is thanks to wet weather in places such as Brazil...

