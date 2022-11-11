Read full article on original website
Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s student debt relief program in response to a challenge by six GOP-led states. The unanimous ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina […] The post Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
(CNN) -- Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
(CNN) -- The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted. Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by about 31,000...
Feds end Rudy Giuliani probe with no lobbying charges
While Giuliani claimed victory in NYC, Georgia prosecutors have designated him a target of an investigation into interference in the 2020 election.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. Trump attorney David A. Warrington says, "Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress...
Google settles location-tracking suit involving 40 states for $392M
WASHINGTON — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about the mechanics of location-tracking services. According to The New York Times, the states sued Google for continuing to collect the...
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site, officials say
(CNN) -- A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago Thursday, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple construction companies working on the center, issued a statement saying they reported the incident to police and "will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible."
MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations
NEW YORK (AP) — Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. In her first post in nearly eight months, Scott showcased her donations to numerous funds as a “great resource” for giving. “They pool donations and spread them across a diverse group of smaller organizations working toward a common cause,” she wrote. “The funds we picked look for teams with lived experience in the issues they’re addressing.” Scott also repeated a promise first made in December last year to release a database of the organizations to which she’s donated. Her new list of donations includes several that have been previously announced, including $85 million to the Girl Scouts of the USA last month, $39 million to Junior Achievement USA in August, and $123 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in May. In Monday’s post, however, no donation amounts were listed.
