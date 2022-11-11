Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather-Deji DAZN Pay-Per-View Weigh-In Results; Controversy Over Fury-Bamba Weight Discrepancy
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to continue with his active exhibition tour. The status of the show’s co-feature is not quite as clear, however. More than five years after his final sanctioned bout, Mayweather showed off a still-chiseled physique as he weighed 154.3 pounds for his third exhibition fight of 2022. The Hall of Fame former five division champion faces Deji, a social media influencer who weighed 175 ¼ pounds for their scheduled eight-round bout atop a DAZN Pay-Per-View event Sunday from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Loss Like TKO To Felix Cash Can Make Or Break You; I Came Back 10 Times Stronger
Denzel Bentley still believes he is a better fighter than Felix Cash. The British middleweight made some changes, though, after suffering a third-round, technical-knockout defeat to Cash that initially bounced Bentley out of position for a 160-pound title shot. Eighteen months and three wins later, it is Bentley, not Cash, who will challenge unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Hatton: My Fighting Days Are Behind Me; Very Little Risk Involved In Barrera Exhibition
Ricky Hatton has made it clear that his exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on Saturday night won’t lead to a legitimate comeback. The 44-year-old Hatton embraced this Barrera exhibition in large part to motivate himself to make overdue lifestyle changes for a legendary British boxer whose weight wildly fluctuated during his career and after it ended. Though the former junior welterweight and welterweight champion cannot wait to enjoy another fight night atmosphere inside his hometown arena, Hatton has an enormous amount of respect for Barrera and acknowledged that their exhibition won’t resemble a real boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Natasha Jonas Boxes Past Marie-Eve Dicaire To Unify WBO, IBF, WBC Titles
Manchester Arena, Manchester - In a high-stakes unification for the WBC, IBF, WBO junior middleweight titles, Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision over a determined Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-2, 1 KO). (photos by Lawrence Lustig) The scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93. The...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia Predicts That Terence Crawford Will Beat Errol Spence
The much-anticipated bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. officially fell through the cracks on Oct. 20 after monthslong negotiations when Crawford announced he’d instead be fighting David Avanesyan on Dec. 10. Recently retired four-division champion Mikey Garcia is far too familiar with both fighters. Garcia lost a...
Boxing Scene
Vitor Belfort Falls Ill, New Opponent Sought For Hasim Rahman Jr. Atop Misfits Boxing Show In Austin
Yet another event involving Hasim Rahman Jr. will undergo significant changes. BoxingScene.com has learned that former UFC champion Vitor Belfort has fallen ill and is no longer able to proceed with a planned showdown against Las Vegas’ Rahman Jr. A new opponent is in the process of being finalized...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
Boxing Scene
Raymond Muratalla Stops Miguel Contreras In 6th Round On Janibek-Bentley Undercard
Raymond Muratalla seemingly is ready for the step up to 10-round fights and more imposing opposition. The skillful, strong lightweight prospect topped Miguel Contreras by sixth-round technical knockout to keep his perfect record intact Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old Muratalla, of Fontana, California, improved to 16-0 and produced his 13th knockout against a willing veteran who had taken his power well until the final minute of the sixth round on the Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley undercard at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.
Boxing Scene
Igor Mikhalkin Will Aim For Big Fight After Stunning Dilmurod Satybaldiev
37-year-old light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin celebrated his biggest and most important victory in the last four years on Saturday evening. In Moscow, Mikhalkin stepped into the ring against favorite Dilmurod Satybaldiev in a ten round bout – and won a convincing unanimous decision. Mikhalkin was booked for the fight...
Boxing Scene
BOXXER's Shalom To Explore Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas Rematch
On Saturday night, Natasha Jonas claimed her third world championship in the super welterweight division to stake her claim to being the best woman in the world at 154lbs, and one of the pound-for-pound women on the planet, in her victory over Marie Dicaire at an electric AO Arena, Manchester.
Boxing Scene
Makabu Confident He'd Knock Canelo Out, Beat Him in Better Style Than Bivol
WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu believes that he would have toppled Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - if the fight actually came off as initially speculated. At the WBC's 2021 convention, Canelo's handlers made a shocking request to secure permission for a fight with Makabu for his cruiserweight title. The unexpected request even caught Makabu by surprise.
Boxing Scene
Yoseline Perez Will Look To Impress at 2022 Youth World Championships
Despite her parent’s initial reluctance to support her as a boxer, Yoseline Perez has rapidly developed into a rising amateur star, and she’ll display her skills for the first time in international competition at the Youth World Championships, November 14-26, in La Nucia, Spain. “I started boxing when...
Boxing Scene
Cuban Prospect Herrera Drops Manzanilla 4 Times, Stops Him After 5th On Mayweather-Deji Card
Jadier Herrera demonstrated the skills and power Sunday night that have made him an intriguing prospect. The 20-year-old Cuban southpaw dropped Venezuelan veteran Franklin Manzanilla four times on his way to a technical-knockout win on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) dropped Manzanilla once apiece in the first and second rounds and then twice during the fifth round before their scheduled 10-round junior lightweight fight was stopped.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
Boxing Scene
Bozy Ennis: “We Only Fought Once in 2022 Because Everybody Was Waiting For Spence And Crawford”
The unexpected fallout emanating from Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.'s failure to secure a deal, has left ripple effects across the boxing world. Pegged as arguably the biggest fight that can be made, both Crawford and Spence spent countless months hammering out a deal that would crown the winner as the welterweight division’s undisputed champion. However, as fans began salivating over their mouthwatering bout, the rug was jerked violently from underneath them.
Boxing Scene
Raymond Muratalla Looks To Close The Year Strong Against Contreras
Unbeaten Raymond Muratalla could be a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division. Muratalla continues his path toward contender status as he faces a stern test tonight, facing once-beaten Miguel Contreras. The eight-round bout will take place on the Top Rank undercard at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada (7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT).
Boxing Scene
David Morrell Considers David Benavidez-Caleb Plant '50-50; It's A Hard Fight'
David Morrell Jr. doesn’t have an obvious opponent for his next bout now that David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have announced that they’ll finally fight at some point early in 2023. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw will keep a close eye on Benavidez-Plant, though, because Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs)...
