How to prepare your home for storms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we expect remnants of Nicole to impact the Northeast as early as Friday, homeowners can take preventative measures to reduce damage when a storm hits.

According to the National Weather Service:

You can prepare your home by keeping trees and branches trimmed near your house.

Secure loose objects close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

Make sure to check and clear your gutters of any debris and downspouts are draining away from your home.

Don’t forget to stay up to date on your home insurance policy in the event your home is damaged.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends people should have a weather emergency kit stocked. The kit should have all of your basics needs, such as a gallon of water for each person, a three day supply of food, first aid kit, medication, flashlights, batteries, cellphone chargers and more .

