ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How to prepare your home for storms

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apEDs_0j6fOFUh00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we expect remnants of Nicole to impact the Northeast as early as Friday, homeowners can take preventative measures to reduce damage when a storm hits.

Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?

According to the National Weather Service:

  • You can prepare your home by keeping trees and branches trimmed near your house.
  • Secure loose objects close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
  • Make sure to check and clear your gutters of any debris and downspouts are draining away from your home.
  • Don’t forget to stay up to date on your home insurance policy in the event your home is damaged.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends people should have a weather emergency kit stocked. The kit should have all of your basics needs, such as a gallon of water for each person, a three day supply of food, first aid kit, medication, flashlights, batteries, cellphone chargers and more .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Stores preparing for promising holiday shopping season in Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Macy's store in Boston's Downtown Crossing held the annual lighting of its "Great Tree" on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season. "This is the first time to see the Christmas tree lighted, so she's super excited," Yihua Jiang said of her daughter, Chloe. "I feel very appreciative because she's a generation of COVID. She hasn't gotten the chance to experience a real Christmas."
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Top Ten Massive Snowstorms in Massachusetts History

A "typical" Massachusetts winter, if there even is such a thing, usually sees the largest blizzards in the month of February, although according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. While Massachusetts might not see the massive snowfall...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is It Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts?

The temperatures are getting cooler, Massachusetts! Especially in the mornings. Soon, those much colder temps are going to be a regular thing as we inch our way closer to the holiday season. But hey, if you have a remote starter for your vehicle, that shouldn't be a problem...or should it?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

The Berkshires Could See Snow Next Week

On my run earlier today, I sort of looked to the sky and thanked the universe for mild temperatures here in early to mid-November 2022! It was 65 on Friday and some heavy rain is forecasted for the overnight and into Saturday morning. Cindy Bartlett of Bousquet Mountain Ski School...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy