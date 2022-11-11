ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac men’s soccer claims MAAC title after 3-2 win over Iona

HAMDEN, Conn – The dark gray skies opened up to a beautiful golden blue which set the scene as Quinnipiac men’s soccer won gold for themselves on Sunday. The title bout between the Bobcats and Iona Gaels lived up to the hype as the top-seeded hosts held strong to win 3-2, and capture their first MAAC Championship since 2013.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

NCAA Tournament Bracket: Quinnipiac to face Vermont in first round

Quinnipiac men’s soccer will travel to Vermont for the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Nov. 17, marking the Bobcats’ return to the big dance since their 2013 appearance. The Bobcats faced Vermont as recently as Aug. 30, winning 2-0 on the road. That would...
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats claim ninth straight against Yale in 4-0 victory

NEW HAVEN, Conn – In the first of at least two matches this season, the No. 5 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team defeated the Yale Bulldogs by a score of 4-0. Sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets recorded his third shutout of the season in the victory. He’s started all 10 games for the Bobcats on the year.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

How Quinnipiac women’s soccer could pull off the upset against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Penn – It’s no shock that the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team is outmatched entering its game today against the No. 2-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Besides the fact that the Bobcats are in an obviously weaker conference, the Nittany Lions have consistently been ranked in the national top-25 poll and finished the season at No. 6 in the NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI rankings.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac extends its winning streak to three, beats Saint Peter’s in straight sets

HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept their opponents off of the Burt Kahn Court on Saturday, beating the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in straight sets. In their second-to-last home match of the season, the Bobcats welcomed the Saint Peter’s team to town, who currently holds one of the last positions in the conference. While freshman outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni returned to the line-up from an abdominal injury, senior opposite hitter Alisa Mejia was sidelined with an ankle injury from last week’s match against Manhattan on Nov. 5. Mejia will have to sit out tomorrow’s Senior Day game, with no clear timeline on her return.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Cur’Tiera Haywood shines as the Bobcats beat CCSU by 18

HAMDEN, Conn – In the women’s basketball home opener, Quinnipiac never trailed after the first quarter as the Bobcats defeated in-state rival CCSU 72-54 on Saturday. The Bobcats were sluggish to start the game on the offensive end, opening just one-for-six from the field in the first four minutes with one turnover.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac falls 4-1 to Penn State in NCAA Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Penn – The MAAC magic that Saint Peter’s had when it made its run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament last March is something the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team wanted to replicate. But the magic faded as the...
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Dartmouth dismantles Quinnipiac rugby in 2022 NIRA Semifinals

The Quinnipiac rugby team, who came into the NIRA Semifinals on a four-game winning streak, fell victim to the undefeated Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The 47-14 defeat signaled the end of the 2022 season for the Bobcats, in which they won five games, their most in a season since 2017.
