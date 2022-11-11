HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept their opponents off of the Burt Kahn Court on Saturday, beating the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in straight sets. In their second-to-last home match of the season, the Bobcats welcomed the Saint Peter’s team to town, who currently holds one of the last positions in the conference. While freshman outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni returned to the line-up from an abdominal injury, senior opposite hitter Alisa Mejia was sidelined with an ankle injury from last week’s match against Manhattan on Nov. 5. Mejia will have to sit out tomorrow’s Senior Day game, with no clear timeline on her return.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO