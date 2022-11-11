Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s soccer claims MAAC title after 3-2 win over Iona
HAMDEN, Conn – The dark gray skies opened up to a beautiful golden blue which set the scene as Quinnipiac men’s soccer won gold for themselves on Sunday. The title bout between the Bobcats and Iona Gaels lived up to the hype as the top-seeded hosts held strong to win 3-2, and capture their first MAAC Championship since 2013.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
‘We want the best’: Bobcats sweep Broncs on senior day, prepare for conference playoffs
HAMDEN, Conn. – In the team’s final match of the regular season, Quinnipiac volleyball honored its seniors well, defeating Rider in three dominating sets on Sunday. The victory was the Bobcats’ eighth in their past nine matches, firmly planting them as one of the top teams in the MAAC heading into the conference tournament this upcoming week.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
NCAA Tournament Bracket: Quinnipiac to face Vermont in first round
Quinnipiac men’s soccer will travel to Vermont for the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Nov. 17, marking the Bobcats’ return to the big dance since their 2013 appearance. The Bobcats faced Vermont as recently as Aug. 30, winning 2-0 on the road. That would...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Bobcats claim ninth straight against Yale in 4-0 victory
NEW HAVEN, Conn – In the first of at least two matches this season, the No. 5 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team defeated the Yale Bulldogs by a score of 4-0. Sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets recorded his third shutout of the season in the victory. He’s started all 10 games for the Bobcats on the year.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Balanc leads Bobcats to 72-70 comeback over CCSU as historic start continues
Playing in their third consecutive road game to start the 2022-23 season, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team defeated the CCSU Blue Devils 72-70 on Sunday afternoon in New Britain. The victory is a big one for the Bobcats as a program, as it marks the first time they’ve started...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
How Quinnipiac women’s soccer could pull off the upset against Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Penn – It’s no shock that the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team is outmatched entering its game today against the No. 2-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Besides the fact that the Bobcats are in an obviously weaker conference, the Nittany Lions have consistently been ranked in the national top-25 poll and finished the season at No. 6 in the NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI rankings.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac extends its winning streak to three, beats Saint Peter’s in straight sets
HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept their opponents off of the Burt Kahn Court on Saturday, beating the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in straight sets. In their second-to-last home match of the season, the Bobcats welcomed the Saint Peter’s team to town, who currently holds one of the last positions in the conference. While freshman outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni returned to the line-up from an abdominal injury, senior opposite hitter Alisa Mejia was sidelined with an ankle injury from last week’s match against Manhattan on Nov. 5. Mejia will have to sit out tomorrow’s Senior Day game, with no clear timeline on her return.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Cur’Tiera Haywood shines as the Bobcats beat CCSU by 18
HAMDEN, Conn – In the women’s basketball home opener, Quinnipiac never trailed after the first quarter as the Bobcats defeated in-state rival CCSU 72-54 on Saturday. The Bobcats were sluggish to start the game on the offensive end, opening just one-for-six from the field in the first four minutes with one turnover.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 5 Bobcats send the Brown Bears to an early hibernation after Friday’s 4-3 victory
The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team kicked off Veteran’s Day weekend with a nail-biting 4-3 victory over the Brown Bears on Friday. The Bobcats are quickly making a name for themselves in the comeback department as they secured their third come-from-behind victory of the season. Although winter is near,...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac falls 4-1 to Penn State in NCAA Tournament
STATE COLLEGE, Penn – The MAAC magic that Saint Peter’s had when it made its run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament last March is something the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team wanted to replicate. But the magic faded as the...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Dartmouth dismantles Quinnipiac rugby in 2022 NIRA Semifinals
The Quinnipiac rugby team, who came into the NIRA Semifinals on a four-game winning streak, fell victim to the undefeated Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The 47-14 defeat signaled the end of the 2022 season for the Bobcats, in which they won five games, their most in a season since 2017.
Comments / 0