Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Hot Weather Continues Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next ‘Cold' Front
South Florida will not feel like the middle of November for the first part of this work week, but the area will see a drop in temperatures in the coming days with the arrival of the next cold front moving through the area. We have a very weak front moving...
NBC Miami
Here's Why Arizona Election Results Are Taking Days
Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend as officials tallied votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in races including Senate and governor. Arizona's votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to...
Comments / 0