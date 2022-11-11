ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy can't win

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday announcing his bid to become speaker of the House in January, he likely intended it to arrive in the aftermath of a massive win for Republicans in the midterms, content in the knowledge that a sizable GOP majority that he’d helped usher in was prepared to back him in the 118th Congress next year. Instead, he is looking at presiding over one of the slimmest majorities in the history of the House, if he wins a majority at all.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop

As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged

Democrats have outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, turning the so-called red wave that Republicans and some in media promised MAGA voters into a red wheeze. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Joy for an analysis of the Democrats' strategies, and an autopsy of key lost races.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP

Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC

Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrats one seat away from Senate control

NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races

This midterm election saw the second-highest young voter turnout in three decades, and they predominantly voted for Democratic candidates. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the President of NextGen America, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. They discuss what motivated this pivotal voting bloc and how Democrats need to keep them in their corner. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short

Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics

Voters rejected many far-right candidates who embrace Christian nationalism. However, the rising threat of Christian nationalism lives on in American politics. Rev. Dr. Serene Jones and MSNBC Columnist Anthea Butler joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how some GOP lawmakers are using religion to build power. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?

Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE

