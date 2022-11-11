Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy can't win
When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday announcing his bid to become speaker of the House in January, he likely intended it to arrive in the aftermath of a massive win for Republicans in the midterms, content in the knowledge that a sizable GOP majority that he’d helped usher in was prepared to back him in the 118th Congress next year. Instead, he is looking at presiding over one of the slimmest majorities in the history of the House, if he wins a majority at all.
GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’
Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s upcoming runoff election against Herschel Walker.Nov. 12, 2022.
GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop
As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged
Democrats have outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, turning the so-called red wave that Republicans and some in media promised MAGA voters into a red wheeze. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Joy for an analysis of the Democrats' strategies, and an autopsy of key lost races.Nov. 12, 2022.
'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what contributed to Democrats' successes in the midterms this week, what Republican control of the House would look like, and how Democrats should refocus their priorities in both outcomes.Nov. 13, 2022.
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the midterms, new remarks from former VP Mike Pence on how Trump endangered him and his family during January 6 and Trump's impact on the Republican Party.Nov. 14, 2022.
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Republican Joe Lombardo wins the Nevada race for governor against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. Nov. 12, 2022.
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive
The midterms battle for control of the House and Senate is still not over. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how younger voters and more prevented the so-called red wave from occurring, and considered election denying and abortion access as they voted.Nov. 12, 2022.
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
Democrats one seat away from Senate control
NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to
Florida Democrat and Gen Z’s first member of Congress Maxwell Frost joins Chris Hayes to discuss what he learned about running a successful campaign, how he plans to stay true to himself in his new position, the colleagues he’s most excited to work with, and more. Nov. 12, 2022.
'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races
This midterm election saw the second-highest young voter turnout in three decades, and they predominantly voted for Democratic candidates. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the President of NextGen America, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. They discuss what motivated this pivotal voting bloc and how Democrats need to keep them in their corner. Nov. 14, 2022.
The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short
Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
Rep. Andy Biggs likely to challenge Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for nomination to be House speaker
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs Monday announced that he is challenging House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics
Voters rejected many far-right candidates who embrace Christian nationalism. However, the rising threat of Christian nationalism lives on in American politics. Rev. Dr. Serene Jones and MSNBC Columnist Anthea Butler joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how some GOP lawmakers are using religion to build power. Nov. 14, 2022.
Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?
Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
