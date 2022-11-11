Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.

1 DAY AGO