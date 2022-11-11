Read full article on original website
Related
Student-loan borrowers could see their debt canceled 'in the next two weeks,' Biden says — but the fate of the relief still sits in a conservative court
"We're going to win that case," Biden said of a court pausing student debt forgiveness. He says debt could be forgiven in as soon as two weeks.
Federal judge strikes down Biden student debt relief program
A federal judge struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, declaring it unlawful. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, ruled that the program, which would have provided borrowers with up to $20,000 in student loan relief, was “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
NASDAQ
Biden-Xi climate cooperation to energise COP27 negotiations
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Monday to resume cooperation on climate change and other issues, offering a boost to bogged down and behind schedule negotiations at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The leaders of the world's...
Will Trump announce a presidential run on Tuesday?
Here’s what we know about Trump’s bid for president.
JESSE WATTERS: Ties between FTX, Dems and Ukraine need to be investigated
Fox News host Jesse Watters questions the relationship between cryptocurrency company FTX, the Democratic Party and Ukraine on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Rep. Andy Biggs likely to challenge Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for nomination to be House speaker
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs Monday announced that he is challenging House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Russia under pressure as G20 tackles Ukraine war, soaring food prices
The United States and its allies on Tuesday heaped pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, using a G20 summit to pin painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely at President Vladimir Putin's door. US allies hope that argument finds favour with G20 nations that, while cautious about denouncing Russia, are deeply concerned about rising prices.
Labor moves to protect ABC funding after $526m funding cut under Coalition
Exclusive: Michelle Rowland says her department will review ways to secure the broadcaster’s financial future
NASDAQ
U.S. seeks 15 years for Elizabeth Holmes over Theranos fraud
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up, U.S. prosecutors recommended late on Friday. The Department of Justice recommendation, made in a court filing, came as Holmes prepares to be...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
Comments / 2