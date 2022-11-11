Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
WIBW
Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
KWCH.com
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby
Two die in north Wichita accident on K-96
classiccountry1070.com
Hutchinson Man Arrested for Accidentally Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Unborn Baby
Hutchinson Police arrested a 23 year old man in an accidental shooting incident. Around 2:40 a.m. on November 4th, officers were sent to a residence in the 500 Block of East Ave B in response to shooting call. Police came in contact with a 30-year-old pregnant woman. She had suffered...
Family of K-96 crash victim speaks out
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
adastraradio.com
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
classiccountry1070.com
WPD Investigating Firearm Discharge at Via Christi St. Francis
