ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Who is Joaquim Valente? Meet Gisele Bündchen’s rumored new man after Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is back in the dating game after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with rumored new man Joaquim Valente on Saturday. The duo enjoyed dinner together with the 42-year-old supermodel’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — during a Costa Rica vacation. The outing came one month after Bündchen and Brady, 45, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. So who is the mystery man who appears to be romancing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel? Here is everything you need to know about Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, began...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Does Jiu-Jitsu With Pal Joaquim Valente In Video Before Costa Rica Vacation

Gisele Bundchen is a force to be reckoned with. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the 42-year-old supermodel — who recently divorced from Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback husband, Tom Brady, 45 — was spotted out to dinner with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 34, at Koji restaurant in Costa Rica. However, nearly nine months before photos were published by Page Six of their casual dinner date, which included Gisele’s two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, she shared a video with her 20 million Instagram of the two sparring in a friendly Jiu-Jitsu match at the Valente family training facility in Miami, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy