Who is Joaquim Valente? Meet Gisele Bündchen’s rumored new man after Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is back in the dating game after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with rumored new man Joaquim Valente on Saturday. The duo enjoyed dinner together with the 42-year-old supermodel’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — during a Costa Rica vacation. The outing came one month after Bündchen and Brady, 45, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. So who is the mystery man who appears to be romancing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel? Here is everything you need to know about Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, began...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Purchases New Florida Mansion ... Right Across From Tom Brady's House!
When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen first split up, outsiders predicted a long, messy legal battle. But to the surprise of just about everyone, Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce in record time, and with a minimum of fuss. (We guess it helps to have an ironclad prenup, two exes...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Tom Brady Being Tom Brady Again
The G.O.A.T. added yet another chapter to his already legendary story.
Colin Cowherd: McCaffrey Trade Could Clear Path For Tom Brady Move to 49ers
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the 49ers made their blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey last month in an attempt to eventually lure Tom Brady to the Bay Area next season.
Gisele Bundchen Does Jiu-Jitsu With Pal Joaquim Valente In Video Before Costa Rica Vacation
Gisele Bundchen is a force to be reckoned with. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the 42-year-old supermodel — who recently divorced from Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback husband, Tom Brady, 45 — was spotted out to dinner with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 34, at Koji restaurant in Costa Rica. However, nearly nine months before photos were published by Page Six of their casual dinner date, which included Gisele’s two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, she shared a video with her 20 million Instagram of the two sparring in a friendly Jiu-Jitsu match at the Valente family training facility in Miami, Florida.
Russell Wilson Would Rather Look Good Than Be Good
His stance against wristbands makes him seem like a guy who needs glasses but refuses to wear them.
WATCH: Justin Jefferson Made One of the Most Incredible Catches Ever
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the most incredible catches in NFL history to keep his team's drive alive late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
