Can Oregon Ducks move on from deflating loss, avenge 2021 losses to Utah?: Sneak peek
No. 12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ken Goe: Oregon State Beavers have a chance to close season with a flourish after hammering Cal
Oregon State’s defense showed no mercy Saturday night at Reser Stadium, leaving the Beavers with two interesting weeks in front of them. OSU drilled overmatched Cal 38-10. The Beavers are 7-3, 4-3 in the Pac-12, with a game next Saturday at reeling Arizona State and another in two weeks with in-state rival Oregon at Reser.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win this week’s Oregon high school playoff games?
It’s the penultimate week of high school football and many of the state’s championship tournaments are preparing to set their title games. Games are all being played at neutral sites this week, so make sure to check out where this week’s games are being played:
A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy
The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
Dates, start times and venues set for semifinals of Oregon Class 6A and 5A football playoffs
The state semifinals for Oregon high school football are coming right up. With Friday night’s quarterfinals complete, the next round has been set. The semifinals for Class 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 1A (6-man) will be posted later in the weekend as there are quarterfinal games for those classifications being played on Saturday as well.
Oregon men’s basketball falls from top 25, receives votes in polls despite loss to UC Irvine
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has fallen out of the top 25, but still received votes in both polls despite a home loss to UC Irvine. The Ducks received 36 points in the AP poll, tied for 32nd overall, and 43 points (30th overall) in the coaches poll after a 1-1 opening week of the season.
WATCH: Bennett Williams takes blame for UW loss, stresses leadership to bounce back
Oregon starting safety and senior Bennett Williams takes the blame for Oregon's defense giving up big plays late against Washington, while also talking about the mindset the Ducks will need to have moving forward to win the Pac-12. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
12th annual Fill Your Pantry draws largest crowd in event history
EUGENE, Ore. — Farmers from all over the Willamette Valley made their way to the Lane County Events Center Sunday to participate in the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition's Fill Your Pantry Day on Sunday. Fresh fruits, veggies, grains, meat, and other farm-to-table items were available for those who...
Sun Bowl remains likely for Oregon State, Smith gets a contract extension: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 38-10 win over Cal
Here are 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-10 win over California, which improves the Beavers’ record to 7-3 with two regular season games remaining:. The Sun Bowl and Oregon State are almost assured to be reunited after a 14-year absence. With Oregon and UCLA losing Saturday, odds are lengthening against the Pac-12 getting a CFP berth or two NY6 bowl games. That means the Pac-12′s bowl pecking order is Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Vegas, Sun, LA and ESPN-created bowls is intact.
Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot in AP poll after 2-0 start
The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team dropped a spot in the AP poll after a 2-0 start to the season. The Ducks are ranked No. 21 with 180 points in the AP poll, flipping spots with Creighton. That’s down from No. 20 with 206 points in the preseason.
Oregon’s Grace VanSlooten named Pac-12 freshman of the week
Grace VanSlooten was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play as the Oregon Ducks open the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins. VanSlooten, who averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in wins over Northwestern and Seattle, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. She leads all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring and is shooting 55.6% from the field.
Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship
LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffers right foot injury against Washington
Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffered an injury against Washington for a second straight year. Walk went down with a right foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game between the No. 6 Ducks and Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The sixth-year senior returned to the UO sideline in...
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff
The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
Oregon vs. Oregon State football kickoff time remains undecided
The kickoff time of the rivalry matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Oregon State remains undecided, but will eventually be played at 12:30 or 7:20 p.m. ESPN and ABC have elected to delay a decision on kickoff times for Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State and Utah-Colorado until Saturday’s games are completed.
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah
The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ late 4th-down gamble fizzles in 37-34 loss to No. 25 Washington Huskies
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ late gamble didn’t pay off, and the 25th-ranked Washington Huskies took advantage to win their rivalry game 37-34 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. With a hobbled Bo Nix out of the game, the Ducks failed to convert a fourth down...
