Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year: Jordan Knox

The Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year for 2022 is Northwestern High School’s Jordan Knox.

The process to choose the player of the year started in June.

More than 300 student-athletes vied for the No. 1 spot this year.

That was whittled down to 22 players to watch and last month, it was down to five finalists.

Channel 9 polled coaches to determine the player of the year. Then sports reporters DaShawn Brown and Phil Orban ranked the players who were voted on at wsoctv.com. Brown and Orban made the announcement live from the Bank of America Stadium Thursday night before the Carolina Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Knox is the second offensive lineman to win the award.

Knox will get a trophy and Northwestern High School in Rock Hill will get a $10,000 check from Channel 9.

