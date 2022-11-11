ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Saints vs. Steelers: First Look at Week 10's Matchup

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBXT2_0j6fJxiG00

The Saints need a win in the worst way imaginable, and they'll have to do it on the road against a well-rested Steelers team.

The Saints (3-6) travel to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh this weekend to take on the Steelers (2-6), as both teams are looking to improve their season outlook and try to crawl back into things as we pass the midseason point. New Orleans is coming off a very tough loss at home to the Ravens, while the Steelers are fresh off their bye week. Here's a few things we're paying close attention to as we lead up to Sunday.

What to Watch For

HEALTH AND AVAILABILITY: The Saints got banged up against the Ravens, adding to their pile of existing injuries that they're already dealing with. As usual, we have to keep an eye on how things unfold. After Thursday's practice, it becomes increasingly difficult to see Erik McCoy (calf) and Pete Werner (ankle) be available for this game. Marshon Lattimore hasn't touched the field in a while, and Jarvis Landry still appears to be limited with his ankle injury. To top it off, Andrus Peat and Ryan Ramczyk missed too. We'll see what Friday and Saturday hold for the Saints in the health department, while also watching Marcus Maye (abdomen) and his status.

HANDLING THE 3-4: The Steelers are expected to have T.J. Watt back in the lineup, but it sounds like it won't be for a full scope of work. However, just getting him back in the lineup will help boost Pittsburgh's defense and pass rush. New Orleans did joint practices with the Packers way back in August, and that was the last time they matched up against a defense like the Steelers. It's an interesting chess matchup, as Devin Bush and Myles Jack are as talented as they come. Couple that with a strong back end, and it makes for an interesting test for Alvin Kamara, Andy Dalton, and the rest the Saints offense.

THE PLAYER RESPONSE: New Orleans got kicked in the teeth in the prime time spotlight, and now it's all about how they respond going up against the Steelers. This is a game they can win, and they have to win. They're down on strikes for their margin of error if they want to truly stay relevant for the NFC South. The locker room and such is holding together, but they can't survive many more letdowns. All phases have to click here.

THE COACHING RESPONSE: Pete Carmichael took a lot of the blame for play calls that seemed a bit questionable against Baltimore, and also said that the utilization for someone like Taysom Hill needs to be earlier on. The offense hit a major wall last week, while the defense struggled to get off the field on 3rd Down. Dennis Allen has a major hand in ensuring his team is prepped this week, so seeing how Carmichael and the duo of Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard will be something to pay attention to. Coaching matters a lot in this league, as we've seen week after week. This is a good week to make some believers.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision

NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy