There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Zoo extends GloWild lantern festival, makes Christmas addition
The Kansas City Zoo's unique immersive lantern festival GloWild will stick around for a few more weeks and add a Christmas village.
KMBC.com
Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas
There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood
The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
KMBC.com
KMBC.com
First snow of the season expected overnight into Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter is coming. The KMBC 9 First Alert Weather team says the forecast shows area residents should brace for the first snow of the season. Accumulating snow has the potential to impact your travel Monday evening, overnight, and into Tuesday morning. RADAR | CLOSINGS |...
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the community
Kansas City Athenaeum.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1914, the Kansas City Athenaeum building at 900 E. Linwood Blvd. in the Westport District of Kansas City was constructed for the Athenaeum Club House In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kcur.org
Kansas City's candle scene is heating up. These are some of the best shops in town
Do you smell that? Fall is in the air. It is officially sweater weather. Now is the time to enjoy falling leaves, apple cider and bonfires before Kansas City turns into a freezer for the winter. Another thing you may want to add to your list: candles. Just in case...
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KMBC.com
A few degrees warmer for your Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the upper teens. With partly cloudy skies, Sunday's high temperature will top out at about 40 degrees. On Monday, we'll have overcast skies. Highs will be near 41. Light rain is possible late in the evening, which could change over to light snow heading into Tuesday.
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
Shawnee man creates front yard memorial honoring veterans
Tucked away in a north Shawnee, Kansas, neighborhood — John Sigman has been working on something special. A memorial in his front yard is honoring veterans.
KMBC.com
Feeling like winter through next week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows will fall into near 20 by Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday with a sunny sky. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be near 40 through most of next week. Light rain and snow are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, next week will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
