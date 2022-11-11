ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas

There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood

The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

First snow of the season expected overnight into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter is coming. The KMBC 9 First Alert Weather team says the forecast shows area residents should brace for the first snow of the season. Accumulating snow has the potential to impact your travel Monday evening, overnight, and into Tuesday morning. RADAR | CLOSINGS |...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposed

Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy

When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A few degrees warmer for your Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the upper teens. With partly cloudy skies, Sunday's high temperature will top out at about 40 degrees. On Monday, we'll have overcast skies. Highs will be near 41. Light rain is possible late in the evening, which could change over to light snow heading into Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Feeling like winter through next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lows will fall into near 20 by Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday with a sunny sky. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be near 40 through most of next week. Light rain and snow are possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, next week will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.
KANSAS CITY, MO

