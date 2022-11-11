Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Bow Wow & Jade Cargill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter
Bow Wow and Jade Cargill have found themselves in a bit of a social media feud, trading shots back and forth on Twitter. The rapper posted to his account on Friday morning saying that the AEW TBS Champion was at the arena yesterday that he’s playing tonight and “skipped town,” which led to Cargill responding.
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
411mania.com
Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Jerry Springer expresses remorse over his controversial talk show: ‘I just apologise’
Jerry Springer has apologised for his eponymous US talk show that ran for almost 5,000 episodes between 1991 and 2018.The show – akin to the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show – was famous for its on-stage fights, profanity, nudity and themes like incest and adultery. Episode titles included “I Married a Horse” and “I’m Happy I Cut Off My Legs”.Speaking recently on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, the 78-year-old expressed his regret for the series.“I just apologise,” he said. “I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture.“I just hope hell isn’t that hot because...
Farrah Abraham’s Fans Express Concern After ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Posts ‘Unrecognizable’ Selfie
Farrah Abraham has never been shy when it comes to opening up about her plastic surgery procedures. However, a new photo has fans wondering if she's gone too far, as her face appeared "unrecognizable."...
Megan Fox Asks Grimes For Elf Ear Modification Advice After She And Machine Gun Kelly Go Full Cosplay
Following Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellys' full Zelda cosplay, the actress asked Grimes for advice on getting real elf ears.
411mania.com
AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The reason for this appears to be two NHL...
411mania.com
Jay Lethal on Why Being in AEW Is a Godsend, How Long He Wants to Stay With Company
– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I...
411mania.com
WWE News: Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez, Schedule For This Week’s WWE Network Additions, Clip Shows Sami Zayn Has Been Ucey For A While
– Naomi posted a clip to social media featuring herself hanging out with NXT’s Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando. – The WWE on BT Sport account posted a clip from NXT that shows Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one. – Here...
411mania.com
Various News: Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, Konosuke Takeshita On Being Called The Goat, Hiromu Takahashi Tries To Break World Record
– In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan revealed that she recently met AEW wrestler Abadon. – In a post on Twitter, Konosuke Takeshita spoke about being called ‘The Goat’. He wrote: “I was called the GOAT a lot on social media today. I didn’t know what it really meant, so I spent the rest of the day trying to figure out why I was called a goat. I don’t cry baa. Finally I was learning it really meant and I have to prove that.”
411mania.com
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
Twitter blue parody accounts flood the platform after new subscription service rollout
Twitter accounts with blue check marks under new Musk system impersonated brands and public figures including Eli Lilly, Nintendo and Joe Biden.
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Says She’s Able To Jog Again After Back Injury, Address Recent Rumors
In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Thunder Rosa addressed her physical health, as she’s been dealing with a back injury for months. She also spoke about rumors and gossip being spread about her online and why she doesn’t engage with it. Here are highlights:. On how...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation: ROH Pure Title On The Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. The lineup includes:. * ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin. * Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl. * The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls. *...
411mania.com
Court Bauer Recalls Discussions Between WWE and Lucha Underground
In an interview with AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc), Court Bauer spoke about the discussions between WWE and Lucha Underground about possibly working together. He said: “I set up a meeting with [Triple H] to set up a meeting to go up there and kind of just explore what the future could look like in some capacity with Lucha Underground and WWE’s participation. For example, was there a world where Lucha Underground could be on the WWE Network as original programming? Is there a scenario where they would be interested in possibly acquiring it or listening seasons to air? [Triple H] and his team were incredibly gracious and very flattering towards Dorian, towards everyone. It was kind of a very first-way getting to know you meeting. I remember, we met in the Money in the Bank boardroom. It was really up to the ownership of Lucha Underground and the ownership of WWE to decide if there was a future there and it just kind of petered out after the meeting.”
411mania.com
Colby Corino Reveals When He Signed With NWA, How It Came to Pass
Colby Corino is competing at NWA Hard Times 3, and he recently revealed how and when he signed with the company. Corino recently spoke with Fightful and talked about how he came on board with the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On how he started...
411mania.com
AEW Hypes Full Gear On PPV, Bleacher Report and In Theaters
All Elite Wrestling will present their latest Full Gear PPV this Saturday on PPV & Bleacher Report, as well as in theaters. They’ve sent out a press release hyping the news and lineup. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM...
