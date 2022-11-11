In an interview with AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc), Court Bauer spoke about the discussions between WWE and Lucha Underground about possibly working together. He said: “I set up a meeting with [Triple H] to set up a meeting to go up there and kind of just explore what the future could look like in some capacity with Lucha Underground and WWE’s participation. For example, was there a world where Lucha Underground could be on the WWE Network as original programming? Is there a scenario where they would be interested in possibly acquiring it or listening seasons to air? [Triple H] and his team were incredibly gracious and very flattering towards Dorian, towards everyone. It was kind of a very first-way getting to know you meeting. I remember, we met in the Money in the Bank boardroom. It was really up to the ownership of Lucha Underground and the ownership of WWE to decide if there was a future there and it just kind of petered out after the meeting.”

