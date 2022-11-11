ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL

Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
DANIA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
PALM BEACH SHORES, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe

MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex

Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration is growing among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage.
MIAMI, FL

