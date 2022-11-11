Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she went missing on Thursday afternoon. “Time...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
cohaitungchi.com
16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL
Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
wflx.com
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole
Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
fox35orlando.com
Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe
MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
NBC Miami
Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex
Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration is growing among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage.
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
