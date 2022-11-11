Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
wnky.com
Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
WBKO
Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, police said. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate identified as Austin T. Brown...
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
wbiw.com
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
14news.com
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
WBKO
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. For an unknown reason, the 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Bessie Milam, 82, of Greenville, left the roadway and struck a tree. Milam was...
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
Man shot dead after pursuit, exchange of gunfire with cop
A man was shot to death by police Friday in southern Indiana after leading several police agencies on a vehicle pursuit and firing a gun at officers, according to Indiana State Police.
vincennespbs.org
Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN
A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities searching for man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Kentucky
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a man's life in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Douglas Nathan Phelps is accused of hitting Zachary T. Higgins with his vehicle and leaving the scene. The collision happened in the overnight hours, either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, on Tippett Road in Hanson, Kentucky. Higgins died because of his injuries.
OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
whopam.com
Todd County woman injured in early morning accident
A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Hanson man killed in hit-and-run
The funeral arrangements have now been set for a man who was hit by a car and killed in Hanson Wednesday. According to an online obituary, 30-year-old Zachary Higgins of Hanson, was born on November 25, 1991, in Madisonville, KY, to Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins. He attended Murray State...
wnky.com
Man arrested on domestic violence charge in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing a domestic violence charge after police say he assaulted a woman. The Glasgow Police Department responded to Washington Street on Wednesday for a domestic violence complaint. GPD located a woman and confirmed she sustained injuries to her hand and wrist area....
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
