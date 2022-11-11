Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF MILL ROAD FOR ND STATE MILL CONSTRUCTION
Grand Forks road crews will be closing the southbound lane of Mill Road at the ND State Mill on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The lane closure is to allow a crane to be parked next to the ND State Mill for work on their roof. The lane closure is expected...
valleynewslive.com
Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in the 200 block of 41st NE in rural Northwood. They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning. No other information has yet to be released,...
kvrr.com
Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
KNOX News Radio
Storm dumps heavy snow over RRV
The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to the region is now existing the state. Now comes the clean-up. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin at the Bismarck NWS office says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received over 20.
valleynewslive.com
Thief River Falls declares snow emergency
THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The mayor of Thief River Falls has declared a snow emergency. Police say this means calendar parking will take effect immediately. Do not park on North and South Avenues or Red Lake Blvd. between 6 am and 9 am tomorrow, October 11th.
Five-passenger vehicle strikes tree in Walsh County, one killed
EDINBURG, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle carrying six individuals crashed into a tree on Saturday evening in Walsh County, killing one passenger and injuring another. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), at approximately 9:13 p.m. on November 12, a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Christopher Thompson from Grafton carrying five passengers was traveling eastbound […]
valleynewslive.com
City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency. The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared. During a snow emergency...
trfradio.com
One Dead in Single Vehicle Accident, Driver Faces Charges
One person has died and another was injured after the SUV in which they were passengers crashed into a tree Sunday near Edinburg, North Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, Jason Schatzke, 48, of Wheatland North Dakota died in the crash. A 57-year-old Halstad man suffered minor injuries. The SUV’s...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
KNOX News Radio
Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks
Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.
valleynewslive.com
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested a woman on Saturday after shots were fired in the 100 Block of Columbia Ct. According to the report, a witness saw the woman was in front of a home shooting a gun. There were no injuries reported.
University of North Dakota defeats South Dakota with three straight touchdown passes
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man behind the wheel in a deadly Walsh County crash over the weekend now faces criminal charges. 46-year-old Christopher Thompson is charged with one class A felony of DUI resulting in a death, as well as one class C felony of DUI resulting in injury.
trfradio.com
Deer Involved Collision Reported on HWY 32
One person cited following a two vehicle accident involving wildlife on Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls stopped for a deer on Highway 32 when the 2001 Ford he was driving was struck from the rear by a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Andrew J. Wollin of Red Lake Falls.
KNOX News Radio
Consultant named for GF/EGF bridge study
East Grand Forks is ready to ink SRF Consultants to a contract for the next phase of study on the potential for an inter-city bridge and one at Merrifield Road. The estimated cost is just over $151,000 dollars. The bill would be split between East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. There has been some talk about asking the counties on both sides of the river to chip in as well.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car chase in Grand Forks leads to arrest
(Grand Forks, ND) -- An arrest has been made in a car chase in Grand Forks that even spilled across the North Dakota-Minnesota border. Grand Forks Police tell WDAY Radio that they initially responded to a report of a vehicle being driven on a sidewalk, then pulling into the Walmart parking lot off 32nd avenue south just after Noon Tuesday.
valleynewslive.com
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
valleynewslive.com
New program helping veterans at Cass County Jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Before September, when a new inmate came into the Cass County Jail there was no way to know if that person was a veteran or not unless they told jail staff. Authorities say that doesn’t always happen. “We’re a stubborn group of people,...
KNOX News Radio
GF schools hire international help
The struggle to fill open teaching positions has forced the Grand Forks School District to look at international instructors to fill those roles. A staff report says the district has hired 14 teachers from the countries of Ghana…Nigeria…Philippines…and Zimbabwe. Two of those instructors are currently employed. Seven...
