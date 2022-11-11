East Grand Forks is ready to ink SRF Consultants to a contract for the next phase of study on the potential for an inter-city bridge and one at Merrifield Road. The estimated cost is just over $151,000 dollars. The bill would be split between East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. There has been some talk about asking the counties on both sides of the river to chip in as well.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO