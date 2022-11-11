ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in the 200 block of 41st NE in rural Northwood. They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning. No other information has yet to be released,...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
WALSH COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Storm dumps heavy snow over RRV

The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to the region is now existing the state. Now comes the clean-up. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin at the Bismarck NWS office says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received over 20.
MANDAN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Thief River Falls declares snow emergency

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The mayor of Thief River Falls has declared a snow emergency. Police say this means calendar parking will take effect immediately. Do not park on North and South Avenues or Red Lake Blvd. between 6 am and 9 am tomorrow, October 11th.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KX News

Five-passenger vehicle strikes tree in Walsh County, one killed

EDINBURG, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle carrying six individuals crashed into a tree on Saturday evening in Walsh County, killing one passenger and injuring another. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), at approximately 9:13 p.m. on November 12, a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Christopher Thompson from Grafton carrying five passengers was traveling eastbound […]
WALSH COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency. The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared. During a snow emergency...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead in Single Vehicle Accident, Driver Faces Charges

One person has died and another was injured after the SUV in which they were passengers crashed into a tree Sunday near Edinburg, North Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, Jason Schatzke, 48, of Wheatland North Dakota died in the crash. A 57-year-old Halstad man suffered minor injuries. The SUV’s...
EDINBURG, ND
trfradio.com

Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident

A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
PORTLAND, ND
KNOX News Radio

Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks

Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested a woman on Saturday after shots were fired in the 100 Block of Columbia Ct. According to the report, a witness saw the woman was in front of a home shooting a gun. There were no injuries reported.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Deer Involved Collision Reported on HWY 32

One person cited following a two vehicle accident involving wildlife on Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls stopped for a deer on Highway 32 when the 2001 Ford he was driving was struck from the rear by a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Andrew J. Wollin of Red Lake Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Consultant named for GF/EGF bridge study

East Grand Forks is ready to ink SRF Consultants to a contract for the next phase of study on the potential for an inter-city bridge and one at Merrifield Road. The estimated cost is just over $151,000 dollars. The bill would be split between East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. There has been some talk about asking the counties on both sides of the river to chip in as well.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Car chase in Grand Forks leads to arrest

(Grand Forks, ND) -- An arrest has been made in a car chase in Grand Forks that even spilled across the North Dakota-Minnesota border. Grand Forks Police tell WDAY Radio that they initially responded to a report of a vehicle being driven on a sidewalk, then pulling into the Walmart parking lot off 32nd avenue south just after Noon Tuesday.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Polk Co. home engulfed in flames

WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

New program helping veterans at Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Before September, when a new inmate came into the Cass County Jail there was no way to know if that person was a veteran or not unless they told jail staff. Authorities say that doesn’t always happen. “We’re a stubborn group of people,...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF schools hire international help

The struggle to fill open teaching positions has forced the Grand Forks School District to look at international instructors to fill those roles. A staff report says the district has hired 14 teachers from the countries of Ghana…Nigeria…Philippines…and Zimbabwe. Two of those instructors are currently employed. Seven...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy