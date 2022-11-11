ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews resident graduating debt-free thanks to Braswell Trust

WINGATE – Wingate University senior Tyler Moore, of Matthews, has never failed to clear an academic hurdle. Thanks to the Braswell Trust Scholarship and South Piedmont Community College’s Gateway to Wingate program, he’s been able to clear financial ones as well. The math education major will cross the commencement stage next May with zero debt, plenty of potential and a heart full of gratitude.
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlottepost.com

West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant

West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant. Knight Foundation gift is for preservation, programming. Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Charlotte Community Land Trust, stands on the porch of a home bought by the nonprofit to maintain its affordability to working-class families. The West Side Community Land Trust is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Pineville employee receives credit union scholarship

RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union congratulated Town of Pineville employee Meredith Adams with a UNC School of Government Scholarship award. Adams will attend the course Governmental Accounting and Financial Reporting at the UNC School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill. “The credit union is proud to partner with...
PINEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores

The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate’s international student population on the rise

It’s no secret that Wingate attracts a lot of students who live near its Union County campus. But one of the fastest-growing groups of students is the university’s international population, with enrollment of those from outside the U.S. more than doubling from 2020 to 2022. This fall, Wingate...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WFAE

CMS board decides not to cut summer break short this year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start classes on Aug. 28, despite district leaders’ talk of defying state law to open earlier. North Carolina’s school calendar law requires most school districts to wait until late August to start classes. The tourism industry drives that, and many local school boards want more flexibility. Educators say they’d rather start in mid-August to synchronize with community colleges where high school students can take free classes, and get first-semester exams done before winter break.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate professor’s paper a finalist for 2022 Sustainability Award

WINGATE – A case study performed by Catherine Wright and others involved with Wingate University’s Collaborative for the Common Good has been named among 28 finalists for 12 Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education awards. The finalists were chosen from among more than 430 submissions.
WINGATE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Discovery Place celebrates 75 years serving the Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place has served generations of Carolinians over the past 75 years – from its humble beginnings when local teacher Laura Owens sought a hands-on environment for students to observe and learn about the natural world to its position today as one of the leading science museums in the U.S.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte Center City Partners hires chief of staff

CHARLOTTE – Rashaan Peek recently joined Charlotte Center City Partners as chief of staff. Peek is responsible for staff initiatives as well as special projects, including economic development initiatives. “These responsibilities leverage the experience and skill sets Rashaan has built over the years,” said Smith. “She has dedicated her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

In harm’s way: Young adults without health insurance

Tchernavia Montgomery, executive director of Charlotte-based Care Ring, said North Carolina lawmakers' hesitancy to expand Medicaid eligibility combined with lack of access to private health insurance through the federal marketplace makes it more difficult for young adults to get coverage. When Tash Qawwee aged out of her mother’s health insurance...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Niner Times

Raw food scaring students at UNC Charlotte dining halls

Throughout the fall 2022 semester, UNC Charlotte students reported raw food in on-campus dining halls on social media. Two of the four reports of raw food were from Crown Commons, and the other two were from SoVi. In August 2022, raw chicken was found by a student and posted to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte City Council to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will consider establishing Juneteenth Independence Day as an annual city holiday. This would be a paid holiday for staff. Members will also consider acquiring land for the expansion of Charlotte Fire Station No. 21 and recognizing November 2022 as Homelessness Awareness Month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte Rescue Mission collecting food for Thanksgiving boxes

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting food through Nov. 18 for its annual Thanksgiving Food Box Outreach Campaign. The Thanksgiving Food Box is a complete holiday meal for a family of four. The nonprofit’s goal is that the family will create their own memories in their kitchen for years to come.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

University City Partners appoints new CEO

CHARLOTTE – University City Partners announced that Keith Stanley will become its new president and CEO beginning January 2023. Stanley is currently the executive director of Near West Side Partners in Milwaukee, where he’s charged with spearheading revitalization, community cohesion and neighborhood sustainability efforts. He is also the executive director of the Avenues West Association and Near West Side Business Improvement District (BID) #10.
