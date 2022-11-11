Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews resident graduating debt-free thanks to Braswell Trust
WINGATE – Wingate University senior Tyler Moore, of Matthews, has never failed to clear an academic hurdle. Thanks to the Braswell Trust Scholarship and South Piedmont Community College’s Gateway to Wingate program, he’s been able to clear financial ones as well. The math education major will cross the commencement stage next May with zero debt, plenty of potential and a heart full of gratitude.
thecharlottepost.com
West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant
West Side CLT awarded $600K affordable housing grant. Knight Foundation gift is for preservation, programming. Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Charlotte Community Land Trust, stands on the porch of a home bought by the nonprofit to maintain its affordability to working-class families. The West Side Community Land Trust is...
College financial program gives students opportunity to graduate debt-free
DAVIDSON, N.C. — A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, leaving many Americans in limbo on what to do next. The Justice Department is appealing the decision and while the legal challenge plays out, Davidson College is making education more accessible for students.
Blueprint for action approved in process determining how to recruit and pay teachers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission or, PEPSC, approved a next step in their current documents, “Pathways for teaching professionals.”. PEPSC is a group of educators that makes recommendations to the State Board of Education. The document addresses ongoing challenges in the state’s public...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Pineville employee receives credit union scholarship
RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union congratulated Town of Pineville employee Meredith Adams with a UNC School of Government Scholarship award. Adams will attend the course Governmental Accounting and Financial Reporting at the UNC School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill. “The credit union is proud to partner with...
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores
The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate’s international student population on the rise
It’s no secret that Wingate attracts a lot of students who live near its Union County campus. But one of the fastest-growing groups of students is the university’s international population, with enrollment of those from outside the U.S. more than doubling from 2020 to 2022. This fall, Wingate...
CMS board decides not to cut summer break short this year
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start classes on Aug. 28, despite district leaders’ talk of defying state law to open earlier. North Carolina’s school calendar law requires most school districts to wait until late August to start classes. The tourism industry drives that, and many local school boards want more flexibility. Educators say they’d rather start in mid-August to synchronize with community colleges where high school students can take free classes, and get first-semester exams done before winter break.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate professor’s paper a finalist for 2022 Sustainability Award
WINGATE – A case study performed by Catherine Wright and others involved with Wingate University’s Collaborative for the Common Good has been named among 28 finalists for 12 Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education awards. The finalists were chosen from among more than 430 submissions.
How one decision led to three school board members losing their bids for re-election
One of the biggest local stories on Election Day was the ouster of three incumbents on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, says a name not on the ballot might have been the most important one. There was a ghost candidate on...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Discovery Place celebrates 75 years serving the Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place has served generations of Carolinians over the past 75 years – from its humble beginnings when local teacher Laura Owens sought a hands-on environment for students to observe and learn about the natural world to its position today as one of the leading science museums in the U.S.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte Center City Partners hires chief of staff
CHARLOTTE – Rashaan Peek recently joined Charlotte Center City Partners as chief of staff. Peek is responsible for staff initiatives as well as special projects, including economic development initiatives. “These responsibilities leverage the experience and skill sets Rashaan has built over the years,” said Smith. “She has dedicated her...
thecharlottepost.com
In harm’s way: Young adults without health insurance
Tchernavia Montgomery, executive director of Charlotte-based Care Ring, said North Carolina lawmakers' hesitancy to expand Medicaid eligibility combined with lack of access to private health insurance through the federal marketplace makes it more difficult for young adults to get coverage. When Tash Qawwee aged out of her mother’s health insurance...
cn2.com
Some Teachers Having to Make the Tough Choice Between School and Family
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some districts in the tri-county are not able to allow teachers to bring their children with them to attend the same school if they don’t live in the district. That leads some teachers to have to make tough decisions about their employment.
Niner Times
Raw food scaring students at UNC Charlotte dining halls
Throughout the fall 2022 semester, UNC Charlotte students reported raw food in on-campus dining halls on social media. Two of the four reports of raw food were from Crown Commons, and the other two were from SoVi. In August 2022, raw chicken was found by a student and posted to...
Newton receives nearly $1 million grant to revitalize Recreation Center
NEWTON, N.C. — The town of Newton has received a $950,000 grant from the state of North Carolina to fund revitalization efforts in the Central Recreation Center. The North Carolina Department of Commerce is providing the grant. The money will support renovation projects at the Recreation Center, which has...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte City Council to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will consider establishing Juneteenth Independence Day as an annual city holiday. This would be a paid holiday for staff. Members will also consider acquiring land for the expansion of Charlotte Fire Station No. 21 and recognizing November 2022 as Homelessness Awareness Month.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte Rescue Mission collecting food for Thanksgiving boxes
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting food through Nov. 18 for its annual Thanksgiving Food Box Outreach Campaign. The Thanksgiving Food Box is a complete holiday meal for a family of four. The nonprofit’s goal is that the family will create their own memories in their kitchen for years to come.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
thecharlotteweekly.com
University City Partners appoints new CEO
CHARLOTTE – University City Partners announced that Keith Stanley will become its new president and CEO beginning January 2023. Stanley is currently the executive director of Near West Side Partners in Milwaukee, where he’s charged with spearheading revitalization, community cohesion and neighborhood sustainability efforts. He is also the executive director of the Avenues West Association and Near West Side Business Improvement District (BID) #10.
