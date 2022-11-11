ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the game: How Luke Kuechly stays close to the Panthers, even in retirement

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — After he retired, there was no question that Luke Kuechly wanted to remain close to the game he loved so dearly.

It’s why he tried out being a scout for the Carolina Panthers last season. But that didn’t feel right. There was something missing -- something he couldn’t get in the booth sitting with all the coaches.

Soon, he learned it was something he could find in a window over in the radio booth.

It started with a simple question from one Panthers legend to another.

“I saw Delhomme last year,” the former star linebacker told Channel 9′s Phil Orban. “He’s like, ‘hey would you have any interest in doing the radio stuff?’ And I was like, ‘I’d love to, I think that would be a lot of fun.’”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Kuechly talks about his transformation since he retired after the 2019 season: From creating some of the biggest moments on the field to calling them over the radio.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘A once-in-a-generation player’: Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retires after 8 seasons)

