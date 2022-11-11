Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last month, Big Blue Nation and the world, fell in love with an eastern Kentucky coal miner who went viral from a photo at Kentucky Basketball’s Blue-White game. Friday, Micheal McGuire and his family got the Wildcat treatment at tonight’s game against Duquesne. Micheal...
WBKO
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered ineligible due to prior convictions. In 2016, national organization, All of Us or None, started a chapter Kentucky dedicating themselves to uplift the voices of formerly incarcerated and directly impact people. “This past election,...
WBKO
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
WBKO
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Police confirmed on Nov. 11 they found no powder inside two suspicious envelopes sent to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix. However, police said the contents of one letter that was opened by a staffer who reported it contained a “white...
WBKO
Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials are seeking information regarding a woman who was reported missing in 2020. Now, her family is speaking out after they said her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old, was last heard from on Oct. 10,...
Comments / 0