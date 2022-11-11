ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281

Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV main event

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors

Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.
MMAmania.com

Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38

Popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, passed away at just 38 years of age. The news was confirmed by various people close to the fighter, with his cause of death being disclosed right here. Just last month, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Johnson was having more serious health problems, asking the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to pray for “Rumble.”
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai

We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out their...
MMAmania.com

UFC odds: Israel Adesanya opens as betting favorite to win Alex Pereira rematch

Israel Adesanya is going to beat Alex Pereira ... eventually!. The former UFC middleweight champion was stopped by the newly-crowned Brazilian in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which pushed “Poatan” to 3-0 over Adesanya after previously registering two wins against his longtime rival on the kickboxing circuit.
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring an exciting championship doubleheader on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). Headlining the event will be a highly-anticipated Middleweight fight as division champion, Israel Adesanya, takes on his old kickboxing nemesis, Alex Pereira. In the co-headlining act, Carla Esparza will defend her women’s Strawweight belt against ex-division champion, Zhang Weili.
MMAmania.com

Mayweather vs. Deji live stream details, start time for Dubai PPV fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will look to continue his highly profitable post-retirement exhibition tour opposite English Youtuber, Deji, later tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mayweather has really figured out quite the racket. Since stomping out Conor McGregor...

