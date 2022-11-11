Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281
Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
MMAmania.com
Fish hook?! Twitter reacts to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler bloodbath at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler looked like a guaranteed “Fight of the Night” on paper ahead of UFC 281 tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City and boy did it deliver. For 2.5 rounds, the two Lightweight contenders went to war. Back-and-forth it went, with both...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV main event
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Dustin Poirier becomes first fighter to submit Michael Chandler | UFC 281
Dustin Poirier pulled out a huge finish last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Diamond” fought from behind to stop fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler with a third-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE!...
MMAmania.com
Slapped! Watch Nate Diaz slap Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281
Deja vu all over again? Dillon Danis just got Stockton slapped in “The Big Apple.”. After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, and current free agent, Nate Diaz, slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors
Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira
UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler late after bloody back-and-forth war
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight human highlight reels Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler went to war tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) on UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Poirier, 33, is already among the most exciting and skilled 155-pound...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38
Popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA fighter, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, passed away at just 38 years of age. The news was confirmed by various people close to the fighter, with his cause of death being disclosed right here. Just last month, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Johnson was having more serious health problems, asking the mixed martial arts (MMA) community to pray for “Rumble.”
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza to reclaim women’s strawweight title | UFC 281
Zhang Weili reclaimed UFC gold last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Magnum” stopped UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza with an decisive second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Watch UFC 281...
MMAmania.com
Pushing, shoving at Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in: Full results, staredowns from Dubai | Video
The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in action tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, U.A.E., as “Money” meets British YouTube star Deji in an exhibition boxing match. This will be Mayweather’s third exhibition boxing match of 2022....
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai
We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV event
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out their...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Trizano vs. Choi starts with rare double knockdown, ends with TKO | UFC 281
Michael Trizano turned in a memorable performance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the former Ultimate Fighter winner stopped featherweight gamer Seungwoo Choi with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV...
MMAmania.com
UFC odds: Israel Adesanya opens as betting favorite to win Alex Pereira rematch
Israel Adesanya is going to beat Alex Pereira ... eventually!. The former UFC middleweight champion was stopped by the newly-crowned Brazilian in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which pushed “Poatan” to 3-0 over Adesanya after previously registering two wins against his longtime rival on the kickboxing circuit.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Adesanya vs. Pereira
UFC 281 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring an exciting championship doubleheader on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). Headlining the event will be a highly-anticipated Middleweight fight as division champion, Israel Adesanya, takes on his old kickboxing nemesis, Alex Pereira. In the co-headlining act, Carla Esparza will defend her women’s Strawweight belt against ex-division champion, Zhang Weili.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones reacts after Israel Adesanya and Dominick Reyes fall at UFC 281
Jon Jones may not be fighting in UFC until sometime in 2023, but he’s still keeping a close eye on the sport, and those within it who have talked trash at him over the years. As UFC 281 raged inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., last night...
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji live stream details, start time for Dubai PPV fight
Floyd Mayweather Jr. will look to continue his highly profitable post-retirement exhibition tour opposite English Youtuber, Deji, later tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mayweather has really figured out quite the racket. Since stomping out Conor McGregor...
