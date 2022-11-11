Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Vehicle Crashes Into Building, Sparks Large Fire in Vallejo
A large structure fire in a commercial area of Vallejo ignited late Sunday night after a vehicle reportedly slammed into a building. The fire, which started at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street near Highway 37 in Vallejo, prompted a business next door to evacuate, officials told NBC Bay Area. It also prompted the fire department to call for mutual aid as the building quickly became engulfed in flames.
KTVU FOX 2
2 dead after home catches fire in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Two people died Monday morning at a house fire in Walnut Creek, Contra Costa Fire officials said. Luckily, a third person escaped and is being treated for injuries. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at Countrywood Townhomes near Heather Farm, the fire department tweeted. The...
thesfnews.com
Three People Injured In Two-Car Collision
SAN FRANCISCO—A collision that occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street on Thursday, November 10, at around 4:25 p.m. resulted in fourteen people being displaced and three people injured. After receving reports of a collision officers arrived on the scene and found that two cars...
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after car crashes into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck a building on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street. The car struck another vehicle and a building, the San Francisco Police Department said. […]
NBC Bay Area
Student Pilot Crashes Small Plane at San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport
It was some scary moments at San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport Sunday when a student pilot crashed while trying to land. According to airport officials, no one was hurt and the student pilot was the only one on board at the time of the incident. Officials said the small plane...
Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road
At least one person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road. The post Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road appeared first on KION546.
3 stabbed near homeless encampment in Vallejo; 1 dead
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Sunday morning near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m. Two of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other died, police said. Police did not provide information about the […]
Nearly 2 dozen displaced, 3 injured after car crashes into Bayview garage
Nearly two dozen residents of San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood were displaced and three people were recovering from serious injuries after two vehicles collided and one then crashed into the garage of a three-story, multi-level home. The San Francisco Fire Department said on Friday morning that 18 adults and four children were displaced from the residence in the 3200 block of San Bruno Avenue after a Tesla crashed through the building's garage and struck its gas and water lines just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. ...
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
El Cerrito police search for man who stabbed victim at Nation’s burger
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a victim at the parking lot of a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant Saturday night, the El Cerrito Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is described to be a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his 20s, according to […]
Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
Hayward firefighters smash cars for fun and charity
PLEASANTON -- Hayward firefighters caused a multi-car pileup on Saturday but it was no accident and it was all for a good cause. It all went down at the Good Guys car show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds during a benefit fundraiser with a twist -- and a grind and a crunch.They rumbled and rattled in from all over the Bay Area -- die-hard, first-responders braving this demolition derby competition, seeking the thrill of victory and, with luck, the coveted trophy which was basically a welded-together pile of car parts."I think it takes all kinds of luck," said one driver...
Oakland police seek help finding missing 42-year-old man
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are asking the public’s help on Monday in locating a 42-year-old man considered at-risk due to depression. Janan Yousif was last seen on Sunday wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Toyota Highlander SUV, police said in a news release. Yousif is described […]
calmatters.network
One dies after successive crashes on I-680 in Tri-Valley
A driver was killed after their vehicle was involved in four separate crashes in quick succession on Interstate 680 near the San Ramon-Dublin border early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded just before 3 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just north of the Alcosta Boulevard...
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
20-Year-old Hamza Salih Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred along Interstate Highway 580. The officials reported that the victim was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he lost control of his bike. He hit the center divider and was thrown from his bike into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a vehicle.
Injuries reported after SUV flips over on I-680 in Alamo
Update: All lanes going northbound have reopened as of 2:55 p.m. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon on northbound I-680 in Alamo, according to the incident log from California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. north of Stone Valley Road. CHP said […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Woman After Shooting Inside Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop
A shooting inside a Rohnert Park restaurant Sunday evening left one person wounded, public safety officials said. Officers responded at 5:55 p.m. to Sourdough and Co. at 6356 Commerce Blvd. where a 19-year-old Santa Rosa woman allegedly opened fire. Injured was a 16-year-old Rohnert Park girl, according to the Rohnert...
Wedding photographer fights off armed attackers to save couple's photos in San Francisco
A wedding photographer was pistol-whipped as he protected his client's photos during an attempted armed robbery in San Francisco.
